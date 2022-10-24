The Bhutanese-Nepali community uses literature as a way to preserve culture

The Bhutanese-Nepali community uses literature as a way to preserve culture

Lila Pradhan sat recently at the entrance to the Auditorium at the Ohio History Center, welcoming guests to the third International Bhutanese Literary Convention.

Nearby, a millennia-old Mastodon skeleton towered over Pradhan, while a replica Lustron home — a prefabricated house mass-produced in Columbus during the 1940s — beckoned visitors.

Pradhan, 50, of Solon City, Ohio, had come to celebrate a more recent epoch of the state’s history, though — the cultural contributions of the Bhutanese-Nepali community, who began arriving here as Refugees 15 years ago. Pradhan is a poet and member of the Literature Council of Bhutan who goes by the pen name Lila Nisha.

Several hundred people attended the two-day convention on Saturday and Sunday. It Featured Bhutanese-Nepali Writers from across Ohio as well as special guests from Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina, Canada, Norway and Nepal.

A young child writes in a Notebook during the third International Bhutanese Literary Convention in Columbus. The Greater Columbus area is home to around 30,000 Bhutanese-Nepalis, according to the nonprofit Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio.

Members of the diaspora reunited at the convention and celebrated their literature as an outlet for creative expression, a tool for advocacy and a means of cultural preservation.

“If we are going to continue to exist, not just as Americans, but as Bhutanese-Nepali-Americans, we need to preserve our customs and language,” Pradhan said in Nepali. “We have to pass these down to the next generation.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button