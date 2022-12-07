The Best Under-The-Radar Moves Of The 2022 NBA Offseason

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: Kevin Huerter #9, Malik Monk #0 and Terence Davis #3 of the … [+] Sacramento Kings react after Huerter made a basket against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center on November 30, 2022 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

One-quarter of the way into the 2022-23 NBA season, we can now see which offseason moves have paid off and which teams may already be having buyer’s remorse.

There was no shortage of blockbuster trades this offseason, from the Utah Jazz sending Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, to the Atlanta Hawks acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavs and Hawks should be thrilled with the early returns from those respective moves, while the Timberwolves might be having second thoughts.

As big-name stars changed cities, other teams made under-the-radar signings and trades that didn’t draw as many national headlines but are having similarly positive impacts. That’s what we’ll focus on here.

Based on the price these teams paid for their new additions (whether in free agency or trades) and the production they’re getting out of them, these are looking like the best under-the-radar moves from the offseason.

Orlando Magic Re-Sign Bol Bol

The Orlando Magic originally acquired Bol Bol from the Boston Celtics along with PJ Dozier and a protected 2028 second-round pick ahead of the trade deadline this past February. He was out for the season after undergoing foot surgery, so hardly anyone batted an eye when the Magic re-signed him this summer on a two-year, $4.4 million deal with his full $2.2 million salary for 2023-24 not guaranteed until June 30 , 2023.

It’s safe to say the Magic will be guaranteeing that salary.

Bol struggled to crack the Denver Nuggets’ rotation during his first three NBA seasons, but he’s been a revelation for Orlando this year. In 25 games (including 20 starts), he’s averaging 12.5 points on 60.1 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in only 26.6 minutes per game.

“He’s ultra-talented at 7’2″, can shoot pull-up threes, and block shots all around the court,” Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft, told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype about Bol. He moves like a 6’5″ shooting guard. It’s crazy.”

Bol impressed Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant during a recent matchup, too.

“He’s unique, he’s tough to deal with,” Durant told reporters afterwards. “You’re seeing his confidence growing by the game. They can pretty much do everything on the basketball court.”

The Magic have a frontcourt logjam with Banchero, Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner, not to mention Mo Bamba, whom they re-signed to a two-year, $20.6 million contract this past summer, and Jonathan Isaac, who has missed the past two-plus seasons because of ACL, meniscus and hamstring injuries. But if Bol continues to play the way he has, Orlando will have no choice but to keep him in its rotation.

Sacramento Kings Trade For Kevin Huerter, Sign Malik Monk

The Sacramento Kings haven’t been known for having a cohesive, long-term vision in recent years. But starting with the blockbuster trade in February for Domantas Sabonis, it’s become apparent that they now have a specific team construct in mind.

That vision? Surround Sabonis and point guard De’Aaron Fox with a ton of three-point shooters.

As soon as free agency opened, the Kings came to terms with Sharpshooter Malik Monk on a two-year, $19.4 million contract. Shortly thereafter, they agreed to trade Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and their lottery-protected 2024 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.

Huerter has started every game for the Kings this year, and he’s averaging new career highs in points (15.5), made three-pointers (3.0) and three-point attempts (7.1) per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 47.4 percent overall and an outrageous 42.3 percent from deep. Even if he Cools off a bit, he’s been a key reason why the Kings have one of the NBA’s most efficient offenses thus far.

Monk got off to a choppier start in Sacramento, with four single-digit scoring outings in his first six games (including zero points on 0-of-4 shooting against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 22). Since the calendar Flipped to November, though, Monk has only three single-digit nights across 16 appearances. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 triples while shooting 52.3 percent overall and 37.8 percent from deep over that stretch.

The Kings, who currently sit fourth in the Western Conference at 13-9, have been one of the NBA’s best early-season surprises. Their offseason acquisitions of Huerter and Monk are a big reason why.

Philadelphia 76ers Trade For De’Anthony Melton

Leading up to the 2022 NBA draft, it was hardly a secret that the Philadelphia 76ers were exploring trades involving Danny Green. The 35-year-old Tore his ACL and LCL in the playoffs, which will cause him to miss for most (if not all) of the 2022-23 season, but his salary was fully non-guaranteed until July 1.

Had the Sixers waived Green before his guarantee date, they wouldn’t have had any dead cap hit on their books for the 2022-23 season. Instead, they sent his contract with the No. 23 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De’Anthony Melton.

Melton had emerged as a key reserve for the Grizzlies over the past few seasons, but they were set with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane as their backcourt of the future. They appeared to prioritize the No. 23 pick, which they used to select Colorado State forward David Roddy, over keeping Melton, who would have competed for backup minutes with Tyus Jones and John Konchar this season.

The Sixers, who lacked two-way contributors off their bench last season, should be thrilled that they were able to pry Melton away from Memphis. Early-season injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey pushed him into a starting role, and he’s responded by averaging a career-high 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 triples in only 28.9 minutes per game.

Melton’s shooting efficiency (40.4 percent overall) leaves much to be desired, but he’s been overextended in his current role. When the Sixers are at full strength again, he’ll slide back into being a super-sub, although his versatility should allow head Coach Doc Rivers to experiment with some three-guard lineups featuring him, Maxey and Harden.

Denver Nuggets Trade For Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Sign Bruce Brown Jr.

It would have been easy for the Denver Nuggets to write off the 2021-22 season entirely. Starting point guard Jamal Murray missed the entire year after tearing his ACL the previous April, while starting forward Michael Porter Jr. played only nine games before undergoing season-ending back surgery.

With Murray and Porter back alongside reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets likely would have been back towards the top of the Western Conference standings this year regardless. They didn’t pass up an opportunity to improve their team this past offseason, though.

Ahead of free agency, the Nuggets agreed to send Monte Morris and Will Barton to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. They proceeded to spend their taxpayer mid-level exception to pry Bruce Brown Jr. away from the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year, $13.3 million contract.

Much like Huerter and Monk on the Kings, Caldwell-Pope is thriving in his new environment alongside an elite passing big man. Although he’s averaging only 11.0 points per game, he’s shooting a career-high 46.4 percent overall and a sizzling 45.7 percent from three-point range. With Porter also shooting well above 40 percent from deep and Murray rounding back into form after his year off, the Nuggets’ starting lineup has no weak link offensively.

Meanwhile, Brown has emerged as the do-it-all glue guy for Denver. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 triples and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.1 percent overall and 40.7 percent from deep. Brown’s versatility allows the Nuggets to trot out some unconventional lineups at times, and they’re averaging a Thermonuclear 125.5 points per 100 possessions with both him and Jokic on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass.

Milwaukee Bucks Re-Sign Jevon Carter

Two days after the Brooklyn Nets waived Jevon Carter in February, the Milwaukee Bucks signed him to a rest-of-season contract. He averaged only 5.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game for them last year, although he did shoot an impressive 50.6 percent overall and 55.8 percent from three-point range in that limited playing time.

The Bucks wound up re-signing Carter this summer to a two-year, $4.3 million contract with a second-year player option. Based on how he’s faring so far this season, he’s playing himself into a far bigger payday next summer.

With Khris Middleton sidelined until this past Friday, Carter started in 20 of the Bucks’ first 21 games. He’s averaging a career-high 8.6 points, 3.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 triples and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.0 percent overall and 40.0 percent from deep.

Between Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, the Bucks don’t need another high-volume, high-usage scorer in their starting lineup. They just need someone who can knock down threes consistently and defend well, which Carter has done in spades this season. Milwaukee is allowing only 105.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, which ranks in the 95th percentile leaguewide, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Carter is likely to shift into a smaller role now that Middleton has made his season debut, but he could be a sneakily important piece to the Bucks’ Championship chances this season.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac or RealGM. All odds wrong FanDuel Sportsbook.