I think we all agree that when warm weather rolls around in Texas, having a place to cool off is essential. While sitting in an air-conditioned room can feel nice, nothing beats taking a dip in one of the best swimming holes near Fort Worth. Take a look at our list and don’t forget your sunblock!

Burger’s Lake

Enjoy a swim this season in Fort Worth’s Burger’s Lake, a man-made, but spring-fed swimming hole with a lot more facilities than your neighborhood Municipal park pool. Burger’s Lake provides countless hours of summertime entertainment for the entire family with its six diving boards, 20-foot slide, and an assortment of other activities.

If you’re in the market for a relaxing float, you may also take inner tubes! Even a 25-foot-long Trapeze swing is available for the Cannonball of a lifetime. An extra benefit is that since the lake is artificial, you don’t need to look for big boulders at the bottom initially. The certified lifeguards who are always on duty will further allay any concerns.

Two expansive white sand beaches with the right weather are located in the 30-acre park. Take your own chair or blanket, and get ready to sunbathe all day, running off now and then to cool yourself by plunging in the lake. There are a variety of kid-friendly entertainment options, including miniature slides for the very little ones and shallow swimming areas where kids can play tetherball.

Throughout the months of March through September, Lynn Creek Park is a facility for day visitors. ©Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock.com

Lynn Creek Park

Throughout the months of March through September, Lynn Creek Park is a facility for day visitors. Grand Prairie is responsible for running the park. Lynn Creek is reached from Lake Ridge Parkway and is located at Joe Pool Lake’s Northwest corner.

A sand volleyball court, two boat ramps, a playground, a Concession stand, and a bathing area with a Beachfront are all located within the Park’s 785 acres. Admission is charged per car, with a limit of six passengers per car. The cost varies depending on the date.

When you visit the park, you can use a lovely swimming area with a stretch of beach. Additionally, there is a meadow area with a few covered picnic tables. A playground, bathroom facilities, changing areas, and a snack and refreshment stand are close to the beach and swimming area.

Lake Ray Roberts

One of the most stunning locations for a refreshing summer swim in Lake Ray Roberts, which is 10 miles north of Denton between Pilot Point and Sanger, Texas. Additionally, it’s a fun location where you can get away from the bustle of modern life to appreciate the outdoors or just take a weekend break.

Isle du Bois and Johnson Branch are two of Lake Ray Roberts’ approved swimming spots. The lake has a number of beaches and secret coves where you can cool yourself and experience the lake’s clear, chilly waters during the summer.

You can practice swimming, kayaking, and fishing in the water. There are enjoyable and cozy shores where you can plunge into the chilly water. Bear in mind that most places don’t typically have lifeguards on duty.

One of the most stunning locations for a refreshing summer swim in Lake Ray Roberts, which is 10 miles north of Denton between Pilot Point and Sanger, Texas. ©Liz Storrs/Shutterstock.com

Cedar Creek Lake

As a supply of water for Fort Worth and North Texas, Cedar Creek Lake, officially known as Cedar Creek Reservoir, was finished in 1965. The lake, which is the fourth largest in Texas, is about 18 miles long and just over two miles wide . It has a total area of ​​32,623 acres.

The shoreline is around 220 miles long overall. The deepest point is 62 feet. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department manages three islands in the lake as Wildlife Management Areas for avian wildlife.

Having that much shoreline, Cedar Creek Lake is the fourth-largest lake in Texas and is only one hour southeast of the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area. The easy commute and availability of private Boathouse ownership make this location attractive to both temporary tourists and long-term inhabitants.

The lake is great for boating for fun, camping, hiking, and many other activities. ©Hashal Kulkarni/Shutterstock.com

Lake Grapevine

On the northern edge of the City of Grapevine, in the center of Dallas/Fort Worth, is where you’ll find Lake Grapevine. Among the most delightful recreational activities in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro can be found at the nearly 8,000-acre lake. The lake is great for boating for fun, camping, hiking, and many other activities.

There are two authorized swimming and beach areas with swim zones that are roped off. One is at Meadowmere Park and can be accessed by anyone for a $5 admission fee per parking space. Only Campers who are staying at the Vineyard’s Campgrounds have access to the second roped swim area.

Although both swim beaches are lovely, the one in the Vineyards feels a little nicer. The calm cove keeps it that way. Compared to Meadowmere Park’s swim area, it sees substantially fewer people.

There are several shaded picnic tables close to the water and the beach at the Meadowmere Park swim beach. If you enjoy having a picnic while swimming in the lake, this is ideal.

Up Next