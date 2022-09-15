The best Sunday bags on the market right now | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

The concept of the Sunday bag dates back to the sport’s origins in Scotland. From Monday through Saturday, players would almost always employ a caddy to carry their Clubs (even though Golfers had nowhere near 14 Clubs at this point in time). The problem arose on Sundays when the Church of Scotland observed Sabbath. Caddies were not permitted to work during the day of rest, and therefore, Golfers had to find an easy, low-stress alternative to transporting their clubs. The Sunday bags of the past were simply tubes of fabric with a single strap, but these days, there are dozens of options on the market with storage pockets, kickstands, club dividers, and other useful details to make your walking rounds as enjoyable as possible . Here are all the best Sunday bags that you can buy online right now.