The best soccer cleats for kids in 2022

From time-saving laceless to Lightweight designs, find the right pair of soccer cleats for children that will last all season

We independently choose all products Featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

If you’re the parent of a budding soccer player, you’ll know how tough it can be to find the right pair of soccer cleats for your child. This is especially true when you don’t know where their next match will take place or what kind of ground they’ll be playing on.

So, which soccer cleats are best for children? What do all the technical-sounding terms like FG, AG, GT or DF mean to you? We’ve rounded up the best soccer cleats and decoded those acronyms, so the Mystery is finally solved. Here are the best kids’ soccer cleats for most playing surfaces – and a few extras.

What kind of soccer cleats are there?

Six kinds of soccer cleats are available, and each is custom-built to tackle a particular surface. For safety reasons, anyone, whether children or adults, must have the proper cleats.

There are firm ground (FG), soft ground (SG), multi-ground (MG), artificial grass (AG), Astroturf (TF) and indoor court (IC) shoes, and we’ve outlined what you’ll need below .

What is the difference between children’s and adults’ cleats?

Children’s and adult cleats are arguably more similar than ever, with the top-of-the-line technology in the professional game scaled down for youngsters on matchdays.

But there are some key differences. Cleats for kids may be crafted with a little more bulk to add extra protection, while their stud configurations may well be Lesser to reduce the need for consistent maintenance.

With that in mind, here are the best soccer cleats for kids that you can get right now.

adidas Predator Edge.1 FG

adidas

Best overall cleats for kids

The Predator range is one of the most reliable from adidas, and the latest edition comes in a brand new Solar red colourway. They’re laceless, so there’s no Messing around with laces, perfect for young kids. The PRIMEKNIT collar is breathable for superior comfort and makes slipping the cleats on and off a breeze. Finally, the control zones on the upper give you great control of the ball to wrap up a pair of cleats which are the Ultimate package.

Reasons to buy:

Rubberized ribs on the upper to optimize ball manipulation

A Weighted forefoot redistributes weight towards the front of the foot

It has an all-new soleplate construction

Get them from Soccer.com for $149.99

Puma Ultra Play IC

PUMA

Best budget-friendly cleats for kids

Beat the weather and play the beautiful game indoors to emulate your favorite soccer players. The Puma Ultra Play cleats are specifically designed for power and performance, giving you an edge ahead of the competition. The lightweight design boosts your speed and power, while the pastel lime color is right on trend with the hottest soccer cleats colorways available right now.

Reasons to buy:

A Lightweight upper that won’t hold you back on speed

Regular tongue construction fits various foot shapes

It has striking print and embossed details

Get them from Puma for $45.00

Nike x Kylian Mbappe Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 IC

Nike

Best stylish cleats for kids

You can’t get more stylish than the latest special edition Nike cleats in collaboration with PSG striker Kylian Mbpape. The cleats come in a bold Dark Beetroot, University Blue and Metallic Gold colourway, making your child stand out from the crowd. The inspiration behind the design comes from Parisian Afropop and the iconic Jordan 7 trainers.

Reasons to buy:

The design is one of a kind and a Nike special edition

The Air Zoom unit provides responsive cushioning

A non-marking rubber outsole is great for wood and vinyl surfaces

Get them from Nike for $75.00

Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro

Nike

Best firm ground cleats for kids

These Zoom Mercurials are from Nike’s latest soccer cleats pack, the Lucent pack. The cleats feature a brand new Zoom Air unit with a spring underfoot to help you move faster on the pitch. So, whether it’s making a Pacy run past the last defender or scoring screams from the halfway line, you’ll be able to do it all with these cleats.

Reasons to buy:

A speed cage structure on the inside secures your foot to the outsole

A Flyknit collar wraps your ankle for a secure fit

The minimalist upper is lightweight and breathable

Get them from Soccer.com for $119.99

Nike Jr. Phantom GT2 Academy

Nike

Best multi-ground cleats for kids

If you’re looking for accuracy on the ball, you’re in luck with the Phantom GT2 Academy soccer cleats. An updated patterning and design on the upper are engineered to help you place your shots with perfect accuracy. Plus, an off-centre lacing system gives you a clean strike zone so you can dribble, pass and score with pinpoint precision.

Reasons to buy:

The grippy texture on the upper gives you great control of the ball

The synthetic leather upper is easy to clean and maintain

A cushioned insole adds superior comfort

Get them from Nike for $49.97

Puma Future 2.4

PUMA

Best artificial grass cleats for kids

Channel your inner Neymar.Jr with the brand new Puma Future cleats, dressed in the most amazing Parisian night and Pistachio colourway. The cleats feature FUZIONFIT+ Adaptive compression technology that locks your foot down for explosive movement on the pitch. These are a great option if you’re looking for soccer cleats that give you freedom of movement on the pitch.

Reasons to buy:

Advanced Creator zones give you a superior touch

A Dynamic Motion System outsole gives you freedom of movement

They have a Lightweight Peba base material

Get them from Puma for $110.00

Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy

Nike

Best astro turf cleats for kids

These Superfly 9 Editions of the Zoom Mercurial range are another excellent option for laceless cleats, perfect for getting on the pitch quicker to showcase your best skills and tricks. Nike’s famous swoosh and Air branding adorn either side of each boot, with a high collar for a snug fit.

Reasons to buy:

A textured upper gives you better control for dribbling and passing

The rubber outsole gives you exceptional traction on turf surfaces

Zoom Air cushioning provides a quick off-the-ground sensation

Get them from Nike for $70.00

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Academy IC

Nike

Best indoor court cleats for kids

The Tiempo range has long reigned as the best Indoor Court cleat option from Nike, and its latest facelift makes it the perfect choice for young kids. The Phantom and Sunset Glow make for a sleek and stylish look, while the rubber sole gives supercharged traction for small-sided games.

Reasons to buy:

Suede toe tip and premium leather lets you place shots with precision

A comfortable lining of the interior gives you a snug fit

The rubber outsole gives you multidirectional traction

Get them from Nike for $55.00