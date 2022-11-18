The best soccer bars in the Milwaukee area to watch the World Cup 2022

MILWAUKEE — It has been eight years since the US Men’s National Team competed in the FIFA World Cup, according to the Associated Press.

The tournament kicks off Sunday between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor, Qatar. The US will take on their opener against Wales on Monday. The tournament, which features 32 teams, runs through Dec. 18.

This is the first time the Mideast has hosted the FIFA World Cup. It is also the first time the world-watched tournament will be played in November and December, the Associated Press reports.

If you aren’t gearing up to travel to Qatar to watch, we compiled a list of Milwaukee-area bars that will set the tone for you to party here instead!

Nomad World Pub

Nomad World Pub on Brady Street is inviting the public to its month-long celebration of the beautiful game. Their kick-off party begins Sunday at 10 am as Qatar takes on Ecuador.

The pub says they will be showing every match (except for 4 am matches) every day with sound.

Their watch parties, dubbed “FanZone 2022” will feature a heated tent so you can also watch outside. The bar hopes to host a block party for the USA vs. England match on Friday, Nov. 25.

Nomad is so excited about the World Cup that they are even selling merch. So not only can you watch the game and drink, but you can have a matching shirt for the occasion.

Nomad is located at 1401 E. Brady Street in Milwaukee.

Three Lions Pub

Three Lions Pub in Shorewood will throw the Ultimate World Cup party on Black Friday. The US takes on England on Friday, Nov. 25 and for that, Three Lions will close off the street for a block party from 11 am to 5 pm

There will be pre-match entertainment, outdoor bars, food, and a jumbotron for everyone to watch the game on. The match will also be shown inside.

Three Lions Pub is dubbed any soccer fan’s one-stop-shop for all things soccer-related. They will be showing all World Cup games as well. Check out the full sports schedule on their website.

Three Lions Pub is located at 4515 N. Oakland Ave. in Shorewood.

Red Lion Pub

In case Three Lions Pub isn’t your pick, why not try their Affiliated soccer bar Red Lion Pub on Milwaukee’s East Side? The soccer bar will also showcase World Cup screenings.

Check out the full sports schedule for Red Lion Pub on their website.

Red Lion Pub is located at 1850 North Water Street in Milwaukee.

Old German Beer Hall

Want to drink beer from a soccer boot? Old German Beer Hall has you covered. During World Cup matches, you can get $5 soccer boot fills… if you bring in a .5L HB Soccer Boot. If you don’t have a boot, don’t worry! You can buy one for $15 and that includes your first fill.

The beer served is brewed in Munich and their kitchen serves up traditional Bavarian festival food.

All the World Cup action at Old German Beer Hall starts Monday at 1 pm

Keep up with the latest updates on their website and Facebook page.

Old German Beer Hall is located at 1009 N. Doctor MLK Jr Dr. in Milwaukee.

The Highbury Pub

The Highbury Pub will be open Sunday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 18 for ALL World Cup matches!

The Highbury Pub will even be open for all of the 4 am matches, but because of state law, booze will not be served until 6 am

There are also World Cup gambling opportunities available for $10 per team.

Highbury said they hope to have the following Beers for your country’s matches:

Spain: Estrella Damm, Daura Damm

Netherlands: Heineken, Amstel Light, Grolsch, Buckler

Australia: Fosters

Mexico: Corona, Modelo, Dos Equis, Sol, Victoria, Pacifico, Tecate, Carta Blanca, Bohemia

Japan: Sapporo, Asahi

Germany: Hofbrau, Hacker Pschorr, Paulaner

England: Strongbow, Fuller’s, Newcastle

Poland: Tyskie

France: Konenbourg 1664

Find the latest updates on their Facebook page.

The Highbury Pub is located at 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee.

Moran’s Pub

Soccer bar Moran’s Pub in South Milwaukee will be open for World Cup matches. Their screenings will have the sound on, including Spanish audio for Mexico matches.

They will not be open for 4 am matches or Thanksgiving’s match at 7 am, however, they will be open on Thanksgiving for the 10 am and 1 pm matches.

They will open up at 9 am for the first match on Sunday, Nov. 20. beginning at 10 am At half-time, they will perform their World Cup pools.

Moran’s Pub will be the only footie pub in the state to offer the official beer of the Chicago Fire! They will be tapping their Hazy Pitch from Revolution Brewing on Sunday morning.

In addition to all the soccer excitement, the pub will host an Oak Creek Viewing Party on Friday, Nov. 25 for ALL matches!

Moran’s Pub is also selling limited amounts of World Cup merch:

$45 Zip Up

$40 Hoodie

$30 Long Sleeve

$25 Polo

$20 T-shirt

For the latest event updates, visit their Facebook page and website.

Moran’s Pub is located at 912 Milwaukee Ave., in South Milwaukee.

Ray’s Growler Gallery

Ray’s Growler Gallery is not only a premier wine shop offering over 8,000 wines, 2,000 spirits, and 1,000 beers… but they also love soccer.

The Wauwatosa pub will be hosting a Black Friday Footie Party on Nov. 25 at 10 am when the US takes on the Brits.

The party will feature Tots On The Street Food Truck from 12 pm to 4 pm Englishman James Larson, Enlightened Brewing Co. Master Brewer, will be there to serve his brews.

Ray’s will have special days and hours of operation during the entire run of the World Cup. They will be open every match day, including Mondays, except for Thanksgiving.

“We will be open as early as 10 am for the early matches, but let’s be real, there is no chance we are opening at 4 am,” Ray’s Growler Gallery posted on Facebook.

You can find everything you need to know about Ray’s on their website.

Ray’s Growler Gallery is located at 8930 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa.

