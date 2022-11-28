The best sales happening now for Golfers

The last day of cyber week is finally upon us. Here are the best deals that are still going on, or getting better, for Cyber ​​Monday. GOLF

Ahh, Cyber ​​Monday is here — the last day to snag any of the overwhelmingly great deals we’ve seen across golf brands over the past week. Here at GOLF, we’ve done our due diligence to try to make shopping these sales slightly less overwhelming for you by isolating the best deals all in one place.

Scroll down to view our favorite items by brand, but don’t wait! This is the last day of this Madness after all!

GOLF Pro Shop

It’s our article, so first we’re going to link our deals: 20% off the Birdie Juice collection, 20% off the GOLF collection and an array of price-matched deals across the Pro Shop.

GOLF Santa T-Shirt $24.99 Get in the holiday spirit with GOLF.com! This festive tee will remind you of where you want to be (of course) even when you’re bopping around from holiday party to holiday party. This is a great alternative to an ugly sweater for any golfer. Buy Now View Product

Birdie Juice Towel $30 If you’re going to make birdies, you need to wipe your Clubs clean with a birdie juice towel. This is more than a mantra for Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, represented on both sides of the towel, it’s a lifestyle. Buy Now View Product

Garmin Approach S60 Watch $299.98 The Garmin Approach S60 Watch gives you critical distance info so you can hone your game. The watch comes preloaded with over 40,000 courses and offers automatic updates. The watch provides precise measurements wherever you are on the course and features the ability to track your other athletic endeavors such as running, swimming and cycling. Buy Now View Product

True Linkswear’s cyber sale ranges from 20-70% off. If you’re spending more than $250, use the code BF10 for an additional 10% off. More than $500? B15.

True Luxe Sport $185 ($109 during sale) These shoes are knit and sock-like, but still waterproof. They don’t look like a traditional golf shoe, and due to their spikeless nature, they’re great to wear off course too. buy now

Nike

Nike’s Cyber ​​Monday deal actually lasts until Tuesday, giving you a little more time to decide who needs what. They’re offering up to 60% off a wide assortment of pre-selected products plus an additional 25% off your total purchase with the code CYBER. They make it easy to filter by sport, gender, color, etc., to make the shopping experience much more pleasant. If you have a Nike account, you can also get free shipping!

Nike Dri-Fit Player Men’s Stripe Polo $90 ($43 with code CYBER) If you need to gift a classic polo that anyone will love this season, look no further. This shirt is a guaranteed love. buy now

Nike Air Sport 2 Golf Bag $220 ($165 with code CYBER) This adjustable strap stand bag is lightweight and has ample pocket space. buy now

Stitch Golf

Over at Stitch Golf, they’ve extended their sitewide 30% off sale. Additionally, they have a handful of giftable styles that are already 50% off. Make sure you enter the code HOLIDAY30 at checkout.

Stitch Nice Roll Blade Putter Cover $68 ($48 with code HOLIDAY30) If there’s a golf lover and a sushi lover in your life, this is the Ultimate gift for them. It’s a fun conversation starter to add to any bag. buy now

Birdie Bag $318 ($191 while sale lasts) This 3-in-1 cooler/work bag/carry-on is the ultimate gift for the golfer on the go. buy now

Lululemon

Lulu has a whole section of their website dedicated to Black Friday. It’s even split out by price point, so if you want to keep it under $50, you can filter that way. No need to enter any codes — prices are as marked!

Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long $78 ($39 during sale) One of my all time favorite golf skirts at a major discount — whether you’re gifting or shopping for yourself, you don’t want to miss this deal. buy now

Lululemon Collared Half-Zip Jacket $168 ($99 during sale) This collared jacket is sharp enough to wear on the course and cool enough to wear on the street. Buy now

Vice Golf

Vice is offering a blanket 30% off everything on their site with the code BF202211. Additionally, use the code HAPPYXMAS to get free personalization on any golf ball!

Vice Pro Golf Ball $36 ($29 during sale) If you’re looking for a nice, giftable golf ball that won’t break the bank, this is the one they’re sure to love. Buy Now

Bad Birdie

Everyone’s favorite crazy printed shirt brand has an entire section of their site dedicated specifically to their Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday sale, which ranges from 25-50% off.

Bird Watch Polo $72 ($36 during sale) This Flamingo printed polo is a great statement piece, and could potentially bring birdie vibes to your next round. buy now

Bad Rope Hat $30 ($20 during sale) This rope cap is a stylish conversation starter that could double for a great gag gift the giftee will actually like. buy now

Miura Golf

Miura has a bunch of gear marked down for cyber week. Prices vary across products, but extend all the way to 50% off.

Miura Lock Up Hoodie $95 ($72 during sale) This Cozy Hoodie is perfect for the Miura fan in your life. If that happens to be you, no judgement. buy now

Palm Golf Co.

Palm is offering up to 60% off select items across their website — no code required.

Palm AWG Glove $18 ($12 during sale) Palm has a wide selection of printed golf gloves that give a unique spin to the traditional white glove without being too in your face. buy now

Icon T-Shirt $32 ($16 during sale) This casual, laid-back T-shirt is a great gift for the golfer in your life who definitely doesn’t need any more polos. buy now

North Coast Golf Co.

North Coast is running a few sales at once. You can take 20% off your purchase and everything is shipping for free. If you spend over $100, you get 25% off instead. More than $150? You get to take 30% off.

North Coast Golf Co. Bogey Sherpa Headcover $110 ($83 with sale) This stylish Sherpa Headcover is unique and will certainly keep your Clubs warm this winter. buy now

Adidas

Use the code CYBER and take 40% off your entire purchase, even if you’re buying something already on sale.

Adidas Solarmotion Spikeless Shoes $130 ($67 with code CYBER) These sneaker-like, sporty kicks feature Adidas’ proprietary boost tech and are made from recycled materials. buy now

Holderness & Bourne

Get 25% off your total purchase when you use the code HB25 at checkout. They’re also shipping all orders for free!

The Taylor Shirt $105 ($79 with code HB25) This classic performance pique polo is a country club favorite that’s sure to wow as a gift. buy now