The best public courses in Tennessee | Courses

Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course at Sewanee, reopened after an extensive Gil Hanse redesign on the campus of the University of the South, located on the Cumberland plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. If not for Sweetens, Sewanee might be golf’s buzzy nine-hole wonder. Regardless, the two nine-holers are just about 30 minutes from each other—making for one of the most unique 18-hole days you can find.