The Best Players by Uni Number for … the NFL
Our latest “Best Players by Uni Number” graphic comes from Reader Marc Mayntz. Instead of focusing on a particular city or state, he’s turned his attention to the entire NFL. I’ll let him explain:
I tried to include nameplates, but it just looked clunky and really distracted from the overall look. I did include them for Nos. 1-9, so you could compare and contrast.
Every franchise is represented except the Bengals and Texans. I couldn’t put JJ Watt ahead of Warren Sapp and I couldn’t demote Bruce Smith below Anthony Munoz. Sorry, Cincy and Houston fans.
The Vikings are represented the most, with eight players (sorry about all the purple!), with the Steelers and Niners close behind with seven players each.
I tried to pick uniforms from each player’s “best” season. Reggie White is split evenly between the Eagles and Packers because he was always so consistently good for both teams.
The Cowboys are the only team shown in white.
From an aesthetic standpoint, this is probably the best graphic we’ve seen so far, if only because so many more teams — and thus colors — are represented. As for Marc’s individual player choices, I’ll let you folks quibble about that.
Letters on the Move
Yesterday I mentioned the annual appearance of the Red Wings’ preseason NOBs. But it turns out that the Wings have made another preseason move worth noting: Their “C” and “A” designations have quietly migrated from the upper-right chest to the upper left chest (as shown above).
This is just the latest development in the Odyssey of the Wings’ C/A positioning, which has gone back and forth across the jersey several times over the decades. Sometimes they’ve worn the letters on the upper-left chest, like most teams do, but there have also been several periods when the letters have appeared on the upper-right chest. The most recent switcheroo came in 2007, when the letters moved from left to right (this was due to their jersey crest moving slightly upwards as a result of the then-new Reebok Edge Tailoring template). They’ve stayed that way until now.
In any other year, we’d just say, “Well, that’s the Red Wings for ya,” but this year we have to say, “That’s probably to make room for an upcoming ad patch.” Dang.
