The Best Players by Uni Number for … the NFL

Our latest “Best Players by Uni Number” graphic comes from Reader Marc Mayntz. Instead of focusing on a particular city or state, he’s turned his attention to the entire NFL. I’ll let him explain:

I tried to include nameplates, but it just looked clunky and really distracted from the overall look. I did include them for Nos. 1-9, so you could compare and contrast.

Every franchise is represented except the Bengals and Texans. I couldn’t put JJ Watt ahead of Warren Sapp and I couldn’t demote Bruce Smith below Anthony Munoz. Sorry, Cincy and Houston fans.

The Vikings are represented the most, with eight players (sorry about all the purple!), with the Steelers and Niners close behind with seven players each.

I tried to pick uniforms from each player’s “best” season. Reggie White is split evenly between the Eagles and Packers because he was always so consistently good for both teams.

The Cowboys are the only team shown in white.