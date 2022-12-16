the best picture books published in 2022
All Creatures great and small, real and imagined make waves and invite young Readers to immerse themselves in familiar settings and re-imagined landscapes.
Above the water, kids happily play on the beach, but below the water Blob Fish (Walker Books) is a Lonely bottom-dweller in Desperate need of a buddy. He spends his days lying on the sea floor, telling dad jokes to no one in particular.
Annoyingly, everyone else appears to have a special friend; seahorses are playing catchy, jellyfish share laughs, but Blob Fish is just … well, blobby. Back on the beach, a plastic bag dances in the wind, lands on the water and ominously sinks towards the hapless fish. Olaf Falafel’s entertaining and cleverly crafted story about friendship and protecting the environment is a direct hit to the heart and mind.
A much (much) bigger fish features in Charlie’s Whale (Lothian). Illustrated by Hannah Sommerville, Libby Gleeson’s gentle story is about a boy’s obsession with the giants of the sea. Charlie draws whales, writes school projects about them, and scans the shoreline constantly, but he’s never been lucky enough to actually see a whale in real life. His two older brothers doubt he ever will, but Charlie’s convinced his luck is about to change. Gleeson shares a simple but heart-felt story about the Wonders of the natural world and the Rewards of patience.
In Go Home, Cat (Puffin) by multi-award-winning Sonya Hartnett, with illustrations by Lucia Masciullo, Nicholas is running out of patience. After he finds a coin in the garden, he heads out to buy his favorite lolly – but his persistent cat insists on following him to the shops, putting at risk both his beloved pet and the rare chance to secure liquorice. An understated, well-told tale about a small adventure that inspires big emotions.
Rebekah Ballah’s Big Feelings (Allen & Unwin) is a picture book dedicated to validating, understanding and dealing with overwhelming emotions. From guilt, rage, and jealousy to fear, confusion and embarrassment, Ballah uses her large-scale, colorful illustrations to convey messages about the importance of understanding how emotions influence behavior. The section at the back includes a range of techniques and tools (sway breathing, feelings thermometer, worry jar) to help demystify and manage emotional rollercoasters.
Words and text are paired beautifully in What To Say (Lothian) by Davina Bell, illustrated by Hilary Jean Tapper. It’s a soothing story with gentle tips on how to respond with compassion and care when life gets tricky. On each page, the illustrations feature a character experiencing a particular situation (feeling left out, shy, embarrassed), while the text helpfully suggests a response. It’s the ideal book to gently encourage young readers to open up about their feelings.
A family is forced to flee, a lifetime hastily packed into a single bag, for a new start in an unfamiliar country. 11 Words for Love (Lothian) by Randa Abdel-Fattah, illustrated by Maxine Beneba Clarke, is an uplifting, emotionally charged story told through the eyes of the oldest daughter. Each word (al-Mahabba) and translation (love between long-time neighbors – baked cakes, plant-watering, small talk at night) is matched with bold illustrations that exude deep warmth.