The best January sales happening for Golfers right now

January is generally a pretty slow time for retail — everyone (except for chronic shopaholics like myself) gets pretty shopped out after the holidays. But, if you’re paying attention, it’s actually one of the best times of the year to be shopping. A lot of brands use the time to get through their aged inventory by running amazing sales to entice people to buy.

I’ve gone ahead and rounded up a couple of the best deals I’ve seen for Golfers below. Keep in mind, even though this doesn’t seem like the prime time of year to be shopping, spring golf season is just around the corner. Treating yourself to some new gear might help scratch that golf itch that’s growing a little stronger with every passing day.

Renwick Golf

Short Sleeve Polo $24 (use code Save40) A classic, cotton striped polo that feels lived-in as soon as you put it on. buy now

At Renwick — one of my favorite Women’s polo brands — use the code sale40 to take an additional 40% off anything that’s already marked down. If you spend more than $150.00, you’ll get free shipping too! Don’t forget to check out their kids section if you have junior golfers.

Rhone

Commuter 1/4 Zip $64 (no code required) Available in a wide array of colors, this quarterzip will easily become one of your go-to items. buy now

Get up to 60% off during Rhone’s end of season sale. A lot of times sales like this don’t have a ton of great products left over, but this one has items great (over 400 of them!!!) for on or off course and the prices can’t be beat.

G/Fore

Women’s Grosgrain Stud Cap Toe Gallivanter $113 (no code required) This classic-yet-edgy golf shoe is as comfortable as it is trendy. buy now

For a limited time, take 50% off a wide array of both men’s and women’s styles at G/Fore. This includes shoes, apparel and accessories — you don’t want to miss this sale.

Stitch Golf

SL2 Colorblock Golf Bag $233 (use code NEWYEARNEWBAG) This slim, sleek golf bag is perfect for walkers who want their bag to be as stylish as it is functional. buy now

Use the code NEWYEARNEWBAG for 40% off any SL2 colorblock golf bag. This deal brings the normally near-$400 priced bag down to a more attainable price point of $233.

Bonobos

Lightweight 5-Pocket Golf Pant $49 (no code required) These 5-pocket heathered golf pants have a casual look that works on or off the course. buy now

While they’re not actually running any extra promotions right now, the Bonobos sale section is full of great golf items at really sharp price points.