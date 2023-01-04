The best golf courses in all 50 states for 2022-23, sorted and ranked!

From left: Bethpage Black (Getty Images); Garden City (Patrick Koenig); Pebble Beach (Evan Schiller); Seminole (Patrick Koenig); Oakmont (Gary Lisbon).

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our Fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in every state — yep, all 50 of them! Below, for your browsing pleasure, you’ll find links to each of our state lists. For more on our course-rating methodology, scroll to the bottom of this article.

GOLF’s other course rankings: Top 100 Courses in the World | Top 100 Courses in the US | Top 100 Courses You Can Play | Top 100 Value Courses in the US | America’s Best Municipal Courses | The 100 Best Short Courses in the World

The best golf courses in all 50 states

(sorted alphabetically)

10 best golf courses in Alabama (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Alaska (2022/2023)

15 best golf courses in Arizona (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Arkansas (2022/2023)

35 best golf courses in California (2022/2023)

10 best golf courses in Colorado (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)

30 best golf courses in Florida (2022/2023)

15 best golf courses in Georgia (2022/2023)

10 best golf courses in Hawaii (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Idaho (2022/2023)

15 best golf courses in Illinois (2022/2023)

10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Kansas (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Maryland (2022/2023)

20 best golf courses in Massachusetts (2022/2023)

25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)

15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Mississippi (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Missouri (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Montana (2022/2023)

10 best golf courses in Nebraska (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Nevada (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)

15 best golf courses in New Jersey (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in New Mexico (2022/2023)

40 best golf courses in New York (2022/2023)

20 best golf courses in North Carolina (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in North Dakota (2022/2023)

15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Oklahoma (2022/2023)

15 best golf courses in Oregon (2022/2023)

20 best golf courses in Pennsylvania (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in South Dakota (2022/2023)

10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)

20 best golf courses in Texas (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Vermont (2022/2023)

10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in West Virginia (2022/2023)

20 best golf courses in Wisconsin (2022/2023)

5 best golf courses in Wyoming (2022/2023)

How we rank courses

For GOLF’s course ranking lists, each panelist is provided with a list of hundreds of courses and “buckets,” or groupings. If they believe the course to be among the best in its category (World, US Value, etc.), they check the corresponding box to place it in a specific bucket. Panelists are also free to write in courses they felt should have been included on the ballot. Points were assigned to each bucket; to arrive at an average score for each course, we divide its aggregate score by the number of votes. From those point tallies, the courses are then ranked accordingly.

The key to the process is the experience and expertise of our panel. Hailing from 15 nations and all the worldwide golf meccas, each of our 115 handpicked panelists has a keen eye for architecture, both regionally and globally. Many of our panelists have played more than 1,000 courses in 20-plus countries.

Because we don’t prescribe a set method to assess courses as other Ranks do, no one opinion carries the day — our rank is a democracy. Some panelists believe that enjoyment is the ultimate goal, and thus prioritize design attributes such as width and playing angles, while frowning upon having to constantly hunt for balls in thick rough. Other panelists value challenge and the demands of hitting every club in the bag. Still others consider a course’s surroundings and overall environment of paramount importance, thereby emphasizing the setting and naturalness of the course. In the end, allowing raters to freely express their tastes is what produces the desired eclecticism in our Top 100 lists.

Panelist Integrity is vital. Voters with any ties or associations to eligible courses must flag such conflicts. Panelists also know not to let the quality of their play influence their ballot — same for a luxe experience or clubhouse. While Opulence may make for a more memorable outing, it’s not what GOLF’s course lists are about. Our focus is on design and architecture. We study the course, not the trappings around it.