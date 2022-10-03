The best games to watch in the 2022-23 NBA Preseason

NBA fans have been waiting for some basketball action, and they’ve finally started getting some of it as the preseason has already kicked off. The league’s superstars may not always be present during the games, but there are still matchups that promise a lot of excitement.

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons has been out of action for an unbelievable amount of time, but if he does make his much-awaited debut with the Nets in the game against his former team, the wait might just be worth it. This, on top of all the drama that happened in Brooklyn in the offseason, will make this a must-watch on Oct. 3.

Steve Nash is (presumably) finally getting to see Ben Simmons in a #Nets uniform Monday: “It’s a lot of fun for me. I’m such a believer in his game. He’s such a dynamic, unique player, does so many things while on the basketball court.” #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 2, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

A meeting of these two star California teams always provides good basketball entertainment, and seeing as how they are coming from widely different results from last season, the Lakers will be particularly eager to prove that their team can bounce back from a very disappointing year and take on the defending champions.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

Another game to watch out for also involves the Lakers- this time when they go up against the Timberwolves. Both teams have new additions to their roster, and it will be interesting to see how they mesh with their new teammates- Patrick Beverley for Los Angeles, and Rudy Gobert for Minnesota.

New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat

Both the Pelicans and the Heat are hoping to improve on their impressive performance last season. Miami was the top seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the postseason, while New Orleans put up a valiant fight against the Phoenix Suns in the Playoffs.