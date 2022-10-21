The best games, players to watch at the DFW basketball showcase

The Thanksgiving Hoopfest brings some of the state’s — and nation’s — best high school basketball teams and talent to the Dallas area on an annual basis.

This year is no different.

The showcase, which will be held at Duncanville from Nov. 25-26, released its schedule on Fridayand it includes a bevy of four- and five-star recruits, state title contenders across the country and, potentially, future NBA and WNBA prospects.

Here are the standout games and players to watch at this year’s event.

Lake Highlands Tre Johnson (20) looks up at the basket while holding the ball in the second half of the game at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Richardson High School won 85 to 78. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

Games

Cardinal Hayes (NY) vs. Lake Highlands, 5 pm Saturday at Sandra Meadows Arena: If you like good guard play, this game is for you. Lake Highlands offers five-star junior wing Tre Johnson (the No. 1 player in the country, according to 247Sports.com). Cardinal Hayes counters with five-star senior guard Ian Jackson — the nation’s second-ranked recruit, per 247Sports.com — whose offer list includes Kentucky, North Carolina and LSU. Cardinal Hayes will play Pinkston — and four-star junior guard Dink Pate — on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Sandra Meadows Arena, too.

South Grand Prairie vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 8 p.m. Friday at Sandra Meadows Arena: South Grand Prairie, the state’s second-ranked 6A team according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, plays a Montverde Academy team that includes three top 100 recruits in the class of 2023, according to ESPN: No. 36 Letycia Vasconcelos, No. 40 Sahnya Jah (South Carolina pledge) and No. 86 Mjracle Sheppard. South Grand Prairie, last year’s 6A state runner-up, has one of the best one-two punches in the state with five-star junior forward Adhel Tac and four-star junior guard Taliyah Parker, a transfer from Putnam City West (Okla. ). Montverde will also play reigning 6A state Champion DeSoto at 11:30 am on Saturday in Sandra Meadows Arena.

Duncanville vs. Corona Centennial (Calif.), 7 p.m. Saturday at Sandra Meadows Arena: This nationally-ranked Showdown pits reigning 6A state Champion Duncanville (which finished as ESPN’s second-ranked team nationally a year ago) against a Centennial team which finished ranked 17th. Duncanville is led by a trio of star recruits: Seniors Ron Holland (five-star prospect), KJ Lewis (four-star Arizona pledge) and Cameron Barnes (four-star prospect). Centennial is led by five-star Duke pledge Jared McCain, the 18th-ranked senior in the country according to 247. Centennial will also play Arlington Martin (led by four-star Houston pledge Kordellius Jefferson) at 2 pm Friday in Sandra Meadows Arena.

Duncanville vs. Columbus (Fla.), 9:30 p.m. Friday at Sandra Meadows Arena: This one may make you feel old. Columbus features Cameron and Cayden Boozer — the sons of former NBA player Carlos Boozer. Cameron, according to 247, is the nation’s No. 1 Recruit in the class of 2025, while twin brother Cayden Ranks 24th. Cameron is a 6-7 forward while Cayden is a 6-3 guard.

Kimball vs. San Antonio Brennan, 4 p.m. Saturday at Duncanville’s Court One: One of the tournament’s best in-state matchup features Kimball, back-to-back 5A state Semifinalists and the TABC’s preseason No. 1, and San Antonio Brennan, the state’s second-ranked 6A team according to the TABC. Kimball features three-star senior guard T’John Brown, while Brennan went 31-9 last season.

Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy center Doryan Onwuchekwa (11) stretches to try and block the shot of Silsbee guard LaMarcus Bottley, Jr. (15) during the fourth quarter of a Class 4A state semifinal game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Friday , March 11, 2022. Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy defeated Silsbee 70-62 to advance to the state championship. (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Other games to watch

Game When Where TACA vs. Link Academy (Mo.) boys 3:30 p.m. Friday Sandra Meadows Arena Allen vs. Plano boys 2:30 p.m. Friday Duncanville’s Court One Faith Family vs. Edmund North (Okla.) boys 10 a.m. Saturday Sandra Meadows Arena Harvard Westlake (Calif.) vs. Plano Prestonwood boys 2:30 p.m. Saturday Duncanville’s Court One Harvard Westlake (Calif.) vs. Denton Guyer boys 5 p.m. Friday Sandra Meadows Arena Isidore Newman (La.) vs. Frisco Memorial boys 11 a.m. Friday Sandra Meadows Arena Durango (Nev.) vs. Birdville boys 9:30 a.m. Friday Sandra Meadows Arena Lubbock Monterey vs. Putnam City West (Okla.) girls 1 p.m. Friday Duncanville’s Court Two Duncanville vs. Lubbock Monterey girls 9 p.m. Saturday Sandra Meadows Arena

Other players to watch

Player Team Height Status Gehrig Normand Birdville boys 6-6 Four-star Michigan State pledge Doryan Onwuchekwa Faith Family boys 6-10 Four-star recruit, offers from Texas, Tennessee and TCU Ja’Kobe Walter Link Academy (Mo.) boys 6 to 5 Five-star Baylor pledge Brady Dunlap Harvard Westlake (Calif.) boys 6-7 Three-star Notre Dame pledge Drew Steffe Frisco Memorial boys 6 to 5 Four-star Texas Tech pledge Chance Puryear Carter boys 6-7 Four-star recruit, offers from Mississippi State, SMU and North Texas Parker Jefferson Waxahachie boys 6-9 Four-star recruit, offers from Texas A&M, TCU and Oklahoma State Jeremiah Green Denton Guyer boys 6-2 Four-star recruit, offers from Houston, Kansas State and Arizona State Justin McBride Plano boys 6-7 Four-star Oklahoma State pledge Caya Smith Putnam City West (Okla.) girls 5-11 Well. 39 junior in the country, per ESPN Laila Reynolds Shabach Christian Academy (Md.) girls 6-0 Well. 19 seniors in the country, per ESPN Aaliyah Chavez Lubbock Monterey girls 5-9 Well. 3 sophomore in the country, per ESPN Francis Chukwudebelu Plano Prestonwood boys 6-10 Four-star recruit, offers from Texas, Alabama and Auburn

A quick note for interested Texas fans: Isidore Newman (La.) is scheduled to play two games at Hoopfest — one versus Frisco Memorial and another versus Waxahachie. Longhorns pledge Arch Manning, the No. 1 Recruit in the class of 2023 and Nephew of Peyton and Eli, plays basketball for Isidore Newman, too. But if the football team makes a deep playoff push, he’d likely still be on the gridiron by the time Hoopfest rolls around.

Frisco Memorial’s Drew Steffe (21) is pressured by Mt. Pleasant’s Edward Wilder (5) during the second half of the Class 5A State Regional Basketball game at the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland on Friday, March 4, 2022. Memorial won 72-54. (John F. Rhodes) (John F. Rhodes / Special Contributor)

On Twitter: @McFarland_Shawn

***

Related: Duncanville boys, DeSoto girls top preseason TABC state basketball rankings

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Sign up for our FREE HS newsletter