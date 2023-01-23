The best games on the NBA schedule the week of January 23

The NBA schedule this week is a barn burner. Image : Getty Images

Don’t let anyone tell you the NBA schedule during the regular season is a poor entertainment product. Of course a single game does not impact a team’s overall record the same way that it does an NFL team. In the NBA teams play multiple games per week. That is not changing anytime soon, especially with the Golden State Warriors needing to host as many events as possible in their palatial $1.4 billion estate.

However, this does not mean that the regular season lacks entertainment value. While the NBA regular season might lack night to night consequence, it provides more opportunities to see teams grow together, young players get better, and acrobatic performances only rivaled by Trapeze acts.

Favorites and underdogs both had success this week. The NBA regular season has passed the halfway point. While some of the top teams are kicking butt, there are some Unexpected Squad letting it be known they are ready to compete come spring.

This recent energy has affected the standings. In the coming days, some of the NBA leaders will have to fend off some hungry challengers. For sports fans waiting for NFL Conference-Championship Sunday, there is plenty of NBA action to keep you satisfied if you let it.

*Disclaimer, if a player has a surprise scratch due to injury or rest, don’t get mad at us. Many of you regularly watch football games with third-string quarterbacks starting.