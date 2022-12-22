The best equipment advice I learned from the pros in 2022

Steven Alker trusts his Sim Titanium 5-wood. Ryan Barath

We can learn a lot from professional golfers, and although we might not be on the same level when it comes to skill, we all have equal opportunity to maximize our potential when it comes to our gear.

These are some of the best pieces of equipment advice I picked up that you can apply to your game.

Use your wedge bounce

Having spent a lot of time around Titleist Vokey wedge rep Aaron Dill this year, the one thing that continued to come up over and over was how the best players in the world effectively use the bounce on their wedges.

Properly using the sole of your wedge will help you around the green. GOLF



A lot of amateurs make the mistake of thinking that the pros all use low-bounce wedges, when in fact most are using wedges with higher bounce but with grinds that cater to the shots they like to hit around the greens. Having a little extra bounce can help prevent the dreaded chunked shot and can provide that extra confidence to be aggressive with your short game, especially from a bad lie.

Don’t be afraid to change your golf ball

Getty Images



Golfers are generally creatures of habit, but sometimes we need to take a cold hard look at ourselves and realize that change might be a good thing. That being said, one of the easiest pieces of golf equipment to test and take to the course the fastest is the golf ball, and a ball change for some players can mean a world of difference.

Rory McIlroy made this Discovery earlier this year when he went from the TaylorMade TP5 to the firmer and lower spinning TP5X before the Masters and his wedge consistency became exponentially better thanks in part to better spin control. That control carried on through the rest of the season and helped get him back to No. 1 in the World.

Tiger Woods at the PNC last weekend. Claire Rogers



Another big name who recently made a ball change was Tiger Woods. He went from using the Bridgestone Tour B XS to the Tour BX — a firmer and lower spinning ball to help him gain distance off the tee for The Match and for the recent PNC Championship.

So if you are looking for a change in performance, in your wedges or off the tee, it might be time to take a look at changing your golf ball, before messing with anything else.

It’s ok to have an old faithful or two

Just as you might make a change to solve a problem, it’s also good to remember that having trust in your Clubs is equally as important, and I don’t believe there is a golfer on the planet that knows this better than Bernhard Langer.

Bernhard Langer had another big 2022. Getty Images



Langer has had the second-most successful Champions Tour career of all time, and he’s done it with a mixed bag of clubs that includes some models from OEMs that aren’t even around anymore.

Another player who just had the best season of his professional career is Charles Schwab Cup Champion Steven Alker. He also plays a mixed bag which includes a Trusted first generation TaylorMade Sim Titanium Fairway wood with a shaft model that is well over a decade old. Sure, it might not be as old as some of the Clubs in Langer’s bag, but it proves that when you have a good thing going, it’s OK to stick with what you know.

