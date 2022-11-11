The best descriptions of food in children’s literature

If you were quiet as a kid who loved to pick their own corner with a book in hand, you might still remember a lot of the details in those books that took you away from the real world. With a lot of children’s fiction writers, their treatment and descriptions of food is what leaves the most impact in the minds of kids. Be it the tureens of porridge from Enid Blyton’s world, or Mrs. Weasley’s rhubarb crumble with custard in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series, we have all craved the Delicious marvels through the words of some of the most celebrated children’s fiction writers. Here are some of the most lip-smacking dishes that we all have drooled over from the other side of the pages growing up-

The Harry Potter series by JK Rowling- One can argue that Molly Weasley’s hands had more magic than her wand. If her famous mince pies and Harry’s personal favorite, rhubarb crumble with custard, were anything to go by, it’s safe to say that she knew how to shut her kids up. Besides that the legendary Hogwarts feasts with heaping plates of roast beef and Yorkshire pudding kept the trio, and the readers, quite full.

The Chronicles of Narnia by CS Lewis- Turkish Delight isn’t truly half as appealing as CS Lewis made it seem. At least not as much as to betray your siblings, like Edmund Pevensie did. It’s safe to say that Lewis made the impossible happen, with kids demanding a candy filled with nuts and dates which they would generally run away from.

Secret Seven and Famous Five series by Enid Blyton- The tureens of porridge, with buttery scones and strawberry jams, and who can forget the most splendid picnic spreads that Enid Blyton’s thrill-seeking group of kid detectives used to have? A book is sure to keep you engaged when it has such vividly fulfilling accounts of breakfast foods. You might want to wipe your chin there.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears by Robert Southey- When you have no idea what porridge is and how it tastes, reading about Goldilocks licking clean the baby Bear’s porridge Bowl would be enough to convince you that it must be a delicacy to be had. And then you discover porridge.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl- Willy Wonka and his eccentricities might have scared you, but Road Dahl’s writing of his avant-garde creations of chocolates must surely have made the impossible seem true. After all, an Everlasting Gobstopper did look enticing before it broke your jaw.