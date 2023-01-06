The best culture, food and arts events around Philly

You can always find our favorite activities of the week at inquirer.com/things-to-do.

(Community) Dance your way into the first weekend of the new year for free. Guachinangos has you covered with live music all night long. The band combines Latin American and Colombian cumbia beats to create a perfect rhythm for the dance floor. (Free, Jan. 6, 6 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

(Seasonal) Get your camera ready, because you’re going to want to Capture these Instagram-worthy Moments at Peddler’s Village. Bring the whole family to enjoy fire artistry, ice carving, food, drinks, and a display of over 30 ice sculptures throughout the village. A DJ will keep the party going while you eat, drink, explore, and snap photos. (Jan. 6-7, 4-8 pm, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

(Music) Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a concert featuring Musicians from the iSING! Suzhou International Young Arts Festival. The program includes the performance of Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems, where ancient Chinese Poems are set to a 21st-century score. (Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., 300 S. Broad St., philorch.org)

(Community) Combine your love of art and music at this monthly mixer at the Barnes. Columbia-born, Philly-raised musician Luke Carlos O’Reilly will provide live music for the evening while you mingle, have drinks, and explore the collections. Your ticket includes access to the main galleries and the current exhibit, “Modigliani Up Close.” ($10-$28, Jan. 6, 6-9 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

(Community) Philly really, really loves Bowie. See for yourself during this annual celebration of music and pop culture icon David Bowie. Events range from art sales and dance parties to Bowling nights and a Masquerade party. In addition to showing love to the Starman, Philly Loves Bowie Week also supports and raises funds for the Cancer Center at CHOP. (Jan. 6-14, various locations, phillylovesbowie.wordpress.com)

(Music) Enjoy an evening of rock classics, glowing candles, and awe-inspiring aerial performances at this multisensory concert. Performers from Grounded Aerial will wow you with their moves with music provided by the Listeso String Quartet. (Jan. 7, 6-10 p.m., 800 Mifflin St., tockify.com)

(Community) Ready to get your hands dirty and tap into your creative side? Stop by this all-levels hand-building workshop where you’ll learn to craft a Masterpiece from clay. Enjoy an evening of creativity in a space that is safe and welcoming to all members of the LGBTQ+ community. ($10-$15, Jan. 9, 6-8:30 p.m., 600-44 Lombard St., eventbrite.com)

(Community) If craft beer and Dungeons & Dragons make for your ideal Tuesday night, this event is for you. Never played before? No problem. All are welcome to learn, play, and have a great time. You’ll get a discount on food and drinks all night, with plenty of tasty options on the menu. ($15, Jan. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1642 Fairmount Ave., thirstydice.com)

(Community) Dry January does not mean you have to keep a dry social calendar. Whether you’re Sober year-round, for the month, or just Sober curious, stop by Jet Wine Bar for a tasting of Delicious nonalcoholic wine and spirits. You’ll leave with plenty of new favorite drinks and no looming hangover. ($50, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m., 1525 South St., jetwinebar.com)

(Community) A little bit disco dance, a little bit country western, this event promises to be a night like no other. Grab your favorite dancing shoes and maybe a Dolly Parton-inspired outfit and head to the dance floor. The soundtrack for the evening includes Kasey Musgraces, The Chicks, Madonna, and, of course, Dolly, among others. ($20, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com)