The best courses you can play in Wisconsin | Courses

Kohler’s properties have been the site of some significant moments in golf over the past 25 years, beginning with Se Ri Pak’s playoff win in the 1998 US Women’s Open at Blackwolf Run, which ignited a wave of young South Korean women to take up the game. At Whistling Straits, Dustin Johnson infamously grounded his club in a bunker on the 72n.d hole in the 2010 PGA Championship to cost himself a chance to win, going down as one of the costliest rules blunders in golf history. The Straits course was also the site of the boisterous 2021 Ryder Cup, where the United States team decimated their European rivals.