The best courses you can play in Wisconsin | Courses
Kohler’s properties have been the site of some significant moments in golf over the past 25 years, beginning with Se Ri Pak’s playoff win in the 1998 US Women’s Open at Blackwolf Run, which ignited a wave of young South Korean women to take up the game. At Whistling Straits, Dustin Johnson infamously grounded his club in a bunker on the 72n.d hole in the 2010 PGA Championship to cost himself a chance to win, going down as one of the costliest rules blunders in golf history. The Straits course was also the site of the boisterous 2021 Ryder Cup, where the United States team decimated their European rivals.
Given Kohler’s recent passing at age 83 and with fall golf nearly upon us, it’s a fitting time to highlight Wisconsin’s finest public courses, many of which are best enjoyed when the leaves begin to turn. In this collection of the best courses you can play in Wisconsin, 10 are currently ranked on our 100 Greatest Public list (that’s tied for the most of any state along with California), underscoring the depth of this Midwestern state’s golf.
Scroll on to read more about the best public golf courses in Wisconsin. Whether you’re planning your next trip or looking for a quality local track for your next round, there’s plenty in this collection to help. Click around and explore our new, searchable Places to Play hub, complete with course reviews from our panelists.
.