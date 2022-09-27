The best courses you can play in Orlando | Courses

To help you plan your next golf trip to Central Florida, we’ve compiled the best courses you can play in Orlando. You may recognize some of these tracks from hosting PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events. Others may not be in the limelight but shouldn’t be overlooked when booking tee times for your next trip. (Note: Streamsong is about 90 minutes from Orlando, and if you’re willing to do the drive, that would be our first choice. But these options below are focused on Orlando golf.)