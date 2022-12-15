The best courses you can play in Naples | Courses
With South Florida’s reliable warm temps and a more laid-back vibe than the hustle and bustle of the Sunshine State’s Atlantic Coast, Naples is an increasingly popular destination for snowbirds. And for golf-minded Northerners looking for a winter escape, this Southwest Florida hotspot should be near the top of any list, as it boasts more than 100 courses within 30 miles of the city center.
Yet with all the golf, buddies’ trips to Naples aren’t as common as the reliable favorites—Orlando, Scottsdale, Myrtle Beach, etc. That’s because of the over 100 nearby courses, the vast majority are private.
That said, if you’re visiting Naples this winter and don’t have any ins with a private club, you still have some solid options, which we’ve gathered for you in this collection of the Best Courses You Can Play in Naples. These options range from a high-end centrally located resort to a couple of lesser-known gems just east of the city.
It’s worth noting that we’d typically include Raptor Bay on a list of must-play courses in Naples, but it is currently undergoing a renovation. It is scheduled to reopen in early 2023 as Saltleaf Golf Preserve, so keep an eye out for this revamped Raymond Floyd design.
Scroll on to learn more about each course and be sure to expand each course page to read reviews from our course-ranking panelists. We hope you enjoy our searchable course database, Places to Play, our new hub for course reviews, experts’ opinions and star ratings.
.