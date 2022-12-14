The best courses in Scottsdale under $100 | Courses
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the US), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
Tracking down a quality course with more affordable rates can be an arduous process. We’re here to help with this collection of the Best Courses Under $100 in Scottsdale. These Layouts deliver unmatched value and include a Best in State member, traditional desert-style tracks and unique tree-lined designs more often found in the Midwest.
Although most courses have moved to a dynamic pricing system, where the rate changes daily based on demand, we’ve found regularly offered rates for under $100 at each of these layouts. Playing in the afternoon will offer you the best value, but many of these tracks can be found for a reasonable rate in the morning, too.
Scroll on to read more about each course and click around to read reviews from our course-ranking panelists. We hope you enjoy our searchable course database, Places to Play, our new hub for course reviews, experts’ opinions and star ratings.
.