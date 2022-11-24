The best Black Friday deals in toys and games

The best Black Friday deals are LEGO, Polly Pockets, NERF blasters, board games and more.

In Canada, Black Friday is not a Stampede for flat screen TVs, but it is a pretty robust shopping event with lots of lineups at brick and mortar stores and a Rush of online shopping.

To navigate the Rush of Black Friday deals, the best products (based on our testing, user reviews, brand trust and availability) are broken down into the following categories:

Tech (headphones, gaming, smart home)

Home and kitchen (vacuums, small appliances)

Fashion for women and men (sneakers, sweaters, coats and denim)

Pets (food, toys)

Want an even simpler browsing experience? Check out our Amazon Storefront for a full list of Endorsed products in all categories.

With inflation top of mind, we’ve also created a Best Black Friday deals for under $10 storefront that is stocked with great deals on everything from nail polish to Sweatshirts to toys to dog treats to baby gear (and it’s open 24/7).

The best Black Friday deals are toys for babies

Plan for winter picnics with the LeapFrog Shapes & Sharing tactile basket with toy food. Six months+, $20.99 at Amazon.

The plus SNOObear white noise machine is cry-activated, cuddly and has a removable speaker block if baby prefers a silent stuffie. $35.97 at Amazon.

Well.ca has loads of Melissa & Doug’s wooden toys on sale, including the Barista set and the Sparkle and Shine cleaning set. Shop at Well.ca.

The best Black Friday deals are toys and games for toddlers and preschoolers

Kids love it and parents tolerate the mess because it falls under “quiet play time.” Blue kinetic sand, $15.99 at Amazon.

Little ones learning their 1-2-3s will love this VTech Chomp and Count dino toy that has 130-plus songs and can be “fed” snacks. $20.99 at Amazon. (VTech has plenty of educational toys on sale.)

The best Black Friday deals are toys and games for elementary school-age children

​For kids who want a step counter with age-appropriate games, VTech watches make an awesome Christmas gift and are on sale for $66.98 at Amazon.

This Incredible Playmobil Large Dollhouse includes a working doorbell, a spiral staircase, a garden and more. And as far as real estate goes, it’s a steal. $175.99 at Well.ca.

The best Black Friday deals are toys and games for tweens

Come summer, Parks are full of people playing Spikeball as it makes for a great group game. Easy to learn and hard to master, it’s all about team work and it can be as competitive or as chill as the players decide. $79.99 at Amazon (if this is a gift, there’s a “secret packaging” option at checkout).

This Gotrax hoverboard includes lights, a five-kilometer range, 10 km/hr of power and is self-balancing. Suitable for kids up to 176 lbs. $183.99 at Amazon.

Merge a love for Marvel and a love for LEGO with this 479-piece Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem set. $39.99 at Amazon.

The best Black Friday deals are family games

Classic board games like Hungry Hungry Hippos, Risk Junior, Monopoly, Life and Clue Junior are on sale, just in time for Christmas. From 20% off at Amazon.

