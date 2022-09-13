The Best Basketball Themed Online Slots

Gambling and sports are head-to-head when it comes to excitement and popularity. The rivalry can be fierce, but why compete if you can cooperate? To all NBA fans out there, we present our list of top-rated basketball themed slots.

Slot Dunk – Pragmatic Play

Let’s begin with Slot Dunk. It is a thrilling sport themed game released by Pragmatic Play. While it is a real pleasure for all basketball lovers, you do not have to be an expert to enjoy eye-catching characters and unique features.

The game offers free spins and various prizes, which will undoubtedly impress even experienced gamers. Moreover, you can try your luck and see if you will be able to get a grand jackpot reward. The game features a cartoon Tiger as the main symbol. As a matter of fact, some famous basketball clubs have large cats as mascots.

Basketball Star – Microgaming

This is a basketball themed slot brought to you by Microgaming. It was released more than 6 years ago and has grown immensely since its launch. Each icon in this game is connected to one of the most liked sports in the world. The action takes place on a basketball court full of cheering fans. An invigorating soundtrack will keep you energized during your gameplay.

The rules are simple but spiced up with some unexpected bonus features. You have 243 ways to win, so spin away, knowing that the odds are in your favor.

Slam Funk Scratchcard – Microgaming

Do you remember those scratch card games admired back in the 90s? The rules are simple: if a symbol or a Lucky number is found after scratching, then the person gets an award. Feeling nostalgic?

Slam Funk was released by the same software developers as the previous basketball themed slot. The game has plenty of interesting characteristics if you’re willing to win cash prizes. Everything is based on a scratch card with a 3×3 layout that provides an immediate win. You can easily multiply your earnings with special bonuses. Reveal Hidden Mysteries and receive real money while enjoying the vintage vibe of the game.

Slam Dunk – iSoftBet

Slam Dunk is a video slot game brought to you by iSoftBet. Of course, it has a dynamic basketball theme and various features to surprise even the most experienced player. The hyperrealism and speed of the gameplay will amuse you, not to mention the size of winnings you can receive.

You are able to adjust the amount of your bet per spin and the number of paylines you play. It gives you total control over the wager you place for each round. The basic symbols are the classic card numbers from 10 through to ace. You need to match three or more of them to hit a win. The rules are easy, but the free spins, fun and money are real. There is nothing else needed to have a good time, right?

Rodman – Playtech

Rodman is a five-reel, twenty-payline video slot with a basketball theme presented by Playtech. Even if you’ve never heard of this NBA star, you will surely appreciate the sport slot game’s amazing features and stylish background.

One of the main advantages of it is a guaranteed payout. There are combinations that will allow you to get a generous bonus or free spin. The highest payout is achieved by playing the max bet and landing five Dennis Rodman symbols on the pay line. So do not hesitate to try this slot because your earnings may be as epic as this basketball player.

Try These Basketball-Themed Slots in the Best Online Casinos

Fill the boredom gap with themed slot online games when you are missing the thrill of the basketball court. The variety of sports Slots is huge nowadays, so there are many factors you need to think about while choosing your favorites. Superb graphics, recognizable emblems, free spins and perk features are just some points to consider when selecting a new game to play.

You would also want to estimate the payouts and flexibility of the slots. Predominantly unpredictable places do not pay out as often as some would like. Still, the amounts are more significant when they do. It makes no difference what type you prefer because there are a lot of basketball-themed online casino games for you.

Summing Up

Sports fans can always count on slot game developers to create new and exciting titles that recreate the unique atmosphere of their favorite NBA matches. Start your journey with the ones suggested here and enjoy playing as well as winning. Of course, there are plenty of great online slot games on this list, but we recommend you to immerse yourself in the basketball universe with Slot Dunk. Amazing features and a chance to earn real money would be a bonus!