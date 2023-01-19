The Best and Worst Food Items

On the festival’s first day, we tried several new, old, and horrible food items. Every food event at EPCOT has a few things that miss the mark; it’s bound to happen even though we wish it wouldn’t. For the most part, the Festival of the Arts had delicious food, but we experienced a few misses; we also experienced some out-of-this-world dishes.

The Best Food Items

Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese (New) – $6.50 – Located at Pop Eats!

– $6.50 – Located at Three-Meat Meatloaf with “Peas and Carrots”: Green pea pudding, carrot ketchup, shaved carrot salad, and snap peas (New) – $6.50 – Located at The Artist Table

– $6.50 – Located at Hummingbird Cake: Banana cake with pineapple, coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting with banana sorbet (New) – $4.75 – Located at The Artist Table

– $4.75 – Located at Rainbow Katsu Sando: Pork cutlet sandwich with tangy tonkatsu sauce and cabbage in rainbow sweet bread (New) – $6.50 – Located at Goshiki

– $6.50 – Located at Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, Sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce – $8.25 – Located at Goshiki

Chorizo ​​and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Items) – $6.75 – Located at Vibrant & Vivid

The Worst Food Items

Duck and Dumplings: Smoked duck breast, ricotta dumplings, Petite vegetables, and duck jus (New) – $7.00 – Located at The Artist Table

– $7.00 – Located at Blood Orange-braised Beet Tartare with mustard vinaigrette, pickled clamshell mushrooms, and golden beets (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item) (Plant-based Item) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) – $5.50 – Located at Gourmet Landscapes

The Iffy Food Item

Angry Crab: Whole crispy soft-shell crab with green Papaya salad, mango-sriracha fluid gel, and coconut-lime foam with pomegranate and mango Crush pearls (New) – $7.25 – Located at Modern

The Weirdest Food Item

Compressed Watermelon Tataki with pickled watermelon rind, yuzu pearls, watermelon foam, and wasabi (New) (Plant-based Item) – $4.75 – Located at Modern

To see our entire food-tasting journey from the first day of the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, watch the YouTube video below.