The Best and Worst Food Items
On the festival’s first day, we tried several new, old, and horrible food items. Every food event at EPCOT has a few things that miss the mark; it’s bound to happen even though we wish it wouldn’t. For the most part, the Festival of the Arts had delicious food, but we experienced a few misses; we also experienced some out-of-this-world dishes.
The Best Food Items
- Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese (New) – $6.50 – Located at Pop Eats!
- Three-Meat Meatloaf with “Peas and Carrots”: Green pea pudding, carrot ketchup, shaved carrot salad, and snap peas (New) – $6.50 – Located at The Artist Table
- Hummingbird Cake: Banana cake with pineapple, coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting with banana sorbet (New) – $4.75 – Located at The Artist Table
- Rainbow Katsu Sando: Pork cutlet sandwich with tangy tonkatsu sauce and cabbage in rainbow sweet bread (New) – $6.50 – Located at Goshiki
- Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, Sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce – $8.25 – Located at Goshiki
- Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Items) – $6.75 – Located at Vibrant & Vivid
The Worst Food Items
- Duck and Dumplings: Smoked duck breast, ricotta dumplings, Petite vegetables, and duck jus (New) – $7.00 – Located at The Artist Table
- Blood Orange-braised Beet Tartare with mustard vinaigrette, pickled clamshell mushrooms, and golden beets (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item) (Plant-based Item) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) – $5.50 – Located at Gourmet Landscapes
The Iffy Food Item
- Angry Crab: Whole crispy soft-shell crab with green Papaya salad, mango-sriracha fluid gel, and coconut-lime foam with pomegranate and mango Crush pearls (New) – $7.25 – Located at Modern
The Weirdest Food Item
- Compressed Watermelon Tataki with pickled watermelon rind, yuzu pearls, watermelon foam, and wasabi (New) (Plant-based Item) – $4.75 – Located at Modern
