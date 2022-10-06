The Best and Weirdest of Week 5 vs Utah State

I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but folks, we are one week away from the halfway point of the season. Half! That’s just bananas.

Instead of Slipping into a deep state of sadness, Let’s jump to the POWER RANKINGS.

WEEK 5 POWER RANKINGS

10) Ethan Erickson

Welcome Brother Erickson to the rankings! With the departure of another tight end and the injury of Masen’s Wake, Ethan got the call this week to step up and he did so beautifully with a second half touchdown catch. He looked like a natural, high-pointing the ball and bringing it in for a score. He also looked serviceable in the blocking department, which is always going to be a priority for BYU tight ends. He’s a young buck but it will be fun to see him blossom with the opportunities that will surely come his way.

9) Ben Bywater

By my estimation BYU should have recorded at least 4 more interceptions in this game but only came away with two, one of them thanks to Ben Bywater. Some of these defensive players make catch-passing appear to be a very difficult task, but Ben did a nice job securing the catch and making his way upfield. They couldn’t quite pull off a Tooley and get it back for six, but we still recognize and appreciate the effort.

8) Live Streaming TV

For those who haven’t been able to attend BYU football games at home the last few years, please be advised that traffic heading down to Provo is going to be terrible. I was informed by some friends that I should leave work a little early on Thursday so I could make it in time for kickoff. I figured that leaving my office with two hours to spare would give me enough time. Not so! We ended up getting stuck in traffic with half of Lehi, American Fork and Lindon. So while my friend weaved in and out of the mess that was I-15, I was able to dial up the game and watch the first half of the first quarter on my phone. This is commonplace, being able to stream TV to your phone, but it will never not be a Miracle to me. It was just a few short years ago that we were lucky to have a radio broadcast sent to our Massive desktop computers. Now we get upset if our phone slows down even slightly. At any rate, live-streaming TV is great and wonderful for those who didn’t arrive at the game on time.

7) Brayden Cosper

It’s tradition here at the POWER RANKINGS that we shine a light on those who aren’t afraid to do some dirty work. We’re talking about blocking and if it wasn’t for Brayden’s efforts in the blocking game then there’s a good chance Keanu Hill doesn’t make it into the end zone in the first quarter. What appeared to be a simple hitch route turned into a score because number 20 was out there sticking to his guy like glue so Keanu could make his move and hit pay dirt. It was great to see Brayden Haul in a few passes, including a lovely 40 yard completion, but it’s his blocks that put him on the list this week.

6) Gunner Romney

Let me just go on the record by saying that kidney problems are no joke. As someone who has experienced quite a variety of kidney-related issues I can attest that the level of pain one experiences in that part of the body can be excruciating. The fact that Gunner is back on the field in such a short time after a lacerated kidney is just wild. Sure we could Ding him for dropping that sure-fire touchdown pass from Jaren, but I’ll just celebrate that he was able to make it back onto the field. I’m sure he’s saving a couple of those TD catches for the Notre Dame game anyway.

5) Jaren Hall

It’s funny to me that passing for 3 touchdowns and 280 yards without a turnover is considered a “down” game, but that’s how high he has set the bar this year. The completion percentage certainly dipped but he still had a number of THOSE throws that are going to get the attention of NFL scouts. While we’re on the subject, it’s fun to be living in a world where we have another draftable quarterback candidate. I don’t anticipate that he’ll have the same meteoric rise that Zach Wilson experienced, but I see him getting in the third or fourth round mix. He certainly has a lot of the characteristics that NFL teams are looking for, but I think his age (25 by draft day) and injury history might prevent him from being a first rounder. Regardless of where he lands it sure is fun to see all the draft guys RT’ing his touchdown throws with high praise. It’s just another reminder we should enjoy his presence while we still can.

4) Micah Harper

At this point Micah might have to adopt the nickname Crumbl because the man is everywhere and he’ll take you to court if you don’t play by his rules. OK, this analogy might have gotten away from me a bit, but you get the picture. Micah made some great tackles and forced a key fumble in the first half, further solidifying himself as a guy that BYU needs on the field to help stop the run. Granted, it’s never a great sign when your defensive back is a leading tackler. That said, if we’re going to have someone back there to step up against the run it would be that guy. I like him. He’s Fearless and isn’t afraid to inflict pain.

3) Kody Epps

Ho hum, just another solid week for Kody Epps. He scored another touchdown (his third game in a row) and hauled in 5 catches for 86 yards, leading all Cougar receivers. I love that he’s been a model of consistency this year, hauling in at least 4 catches per game, and with each passing week you get the sense that he’s getting more comfortable within the offense. There is a chance that he might see a limited role with Gunner and Puka coming back into the picture, but like I’ve said with all of these back-up receivers this year, they have my trust.

2) Christopher Brooks

It appears that the death of one Christopher Brooks was greatly exaggerated. The excitement that Miles Davis generated against Wyoming was certainly warranted but many saw that as an opportunity to dismiss Brooks and his contributions. In the second half when the Offensive line started to impose their will on the Utah State defense you could see Christopher kick it up a notch. He wasn’t just being physical while running the football. He was running to inflict pain upon the opposing defense. His 34 yard run in the fourth quarter was just magnificent. I feel like other players in his position could have lacked some maturity after seeing a younger player start to get more reps. I love that he still showed up and produced no matter what happened the week before.

1) Max Tooley

Dawg.