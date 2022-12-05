The best (and most ridiculous) Screenshots from the year in golf | This is the Loop

Well, we’re talking about SCREENshots, as in photos taken by fans and media off their phones, laptops or televisions, then shared on social media. The grainy kind you can only get by pausing a highlight or miscellaneous clip at the perfect moment and … yep, you guessed it, screenshotting it. Command+shift+4, power button+volume button. You know the drill. More often than not, these images of the year are actually images that precede unfortunate events, or come directly after one. And, despite being low quality, they often do an equally good—and sometimes better—job of telling the story of the year than the photos snapped by professionals.