The best adidas Originals Trainers you can buy in 2023

adidas Originals Trainers are inspired by iconic, classic designs from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, but new shoe tech has turned these vintage styles into comfortable, versatile lifestyle shoes.

The collection features former sports shoes converted into Everyday Trainers and retro designs brought into the modern day, with several Picks containing recycled materials as the German company looks to become more sustainable. There are bright, bold and intricately designed trainers, while others are more stripped-back, low-key and simplistic.

We’ve put together the best Originals you can get on the market today, depending on what you want out of your style game.

What are adidas Originals?

adidas Originals are what their name suggests – various models of shoes with a retro feel that play on the brand’s history.

There are many lines within the banner – from Gazelles to Hamburgs – but each one shares the distinction that they were born in-house. They also all feature the iconic trefoil stripes logo.

What kind of adidas Originals are there?

There are well over two dozen types of Originals out there, and each comes with its own calling card.

There’s the Stan Smith, the Forum, Gazelles, the Samba and twists on the classics through collaborations with Disney and Star Wars, to name a few.

What is the difference between adidas Originals and other adidas footwear?

While varying lines within the Originals Ranges will give you specific additional functions over others, all are generally designed for Everyday usage.

For example, these are trainers, not boots – you won’t be able to play great football in them, much like you wouldn’t find a walk to the shops easy on studded soles. With that in mind, here are the best adidas Originals you can get right now.