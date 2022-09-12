The Behavior of Light Benefit Staged Reading & Art Auction Set for Later this Month! — OnStage Blog

This is a One-Night-Only event set for September 26th, 2022 at 6:00 pm PST and will be held at the Gateway Theater at 215 Jackson St. San Francisco, CA. 94111.

The mission of this project is to support the community of San Francisco through one of The City’s signature foundations, one both geographically and morally at its heart. Through the combined, Collaborative talents of visiting and local artists, using their success in visual and performing arts, we will give back to those who need it most by supporting an organization known for its ever-presence in The Tenderloin, continually offering hope and inspiration .

The Behavior of Light benefit staged reading and art auction is a Charity event to support the GLIDE Foundation. The event will feature a staged reading of a new play (“The Behavior of Light”) written and directed by 5-time Tony Nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane.

Along with the reading, there will also be a silent art auction online and on-site at the theater.

It will feature local San Franciscan artists, including Kristine Mays, Fnnch, Jeremy Novy, Kate Tova, Ursula Young, & Luinova.

“It will be a night celebrating the arts for a city that has given us the opportunity to do what we love.” – Says Actor Jon Steiger (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child San Francisco) who is also attached and helping with the event!

This is the third in Beane’s series of plays about art, truth, and fame (alongside “As Bees in Honey Drown” and “The Little Dog Laughed”)Beane explores the world of outsider art.

The Play according to press notes – is Astory of an Amateur artist who expresses his devotion to unrequited love and whose work is commanded by what appears to be a more suitable artist. The play manages to show the inspiration, the creation, the reception, and even the art itself in this loving tribute to outsider artists Henry Darger, and Achilles Rizzoli. Margaret Kean and countless others. A funny, adventurous, and touching portrait of Americans in the early seventies and the world of art.

About the Playwright –

DOUGLAS CARTER BEANE – IS AN AMERICAN PLAYWRIGHT AND SCREENWRITER. BORN IN WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, AND RAISED IN WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, BEANE NOW LIVES IN NEW YORK. HIS WORKS INCLUDE THE SCREENPLAY OF TO WONG FOO, THANKSFOR EVERYTHING! JULIE NEWMAR, AND SEVERAL PLAYS INCLUDING THE COUNTRY CLUB AND THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED, WHICH WAS NOMINATED FOR THE 2007 TONY AWARD FOR BEST PLAY, AND AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN, WHICH RAN AT NEW YORK’S LUCILLE LORTEL THEATER IN 1997. BEANE OFTEN WRITES WORKS WITH SOPHISTICATED, “DRAWING ROOM” HUMOR.

Tickets are currently on sale and are $50 dollars. For tickets, you can find the link on our Instagram @behavior_of_light_benefit, or online at https://Behaviorofflightbenefit.eventbrite.com

Direct donations can also be made at – https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/6113a281-2d81-4a81-8c5e-1f9031c1f5e5

Bidding Starts September 26th at 6:00 pm PST. For the Online Auction Link Please visit –https://app.galabid.com/behavioroflight/items