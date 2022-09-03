The “BEBOP” Arts Platform For Jazz, Dance, Theater, and Film Begins Trading on OTC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / The BeBop Channel Corporation(OTC PINK: BBOP), believed to be the first public company dedicated to jazz, dance, theater and film, began trading on September 1 on OTC Markets under the symbol BBOP.

By focusing on the ‘High Arts’, BeBop seeks to convert Arts patrons into investors and to Disrupt the traditional philanthropic model on which Arts organizations Heavily rely for donations and Grants to survive.

Veteran jazz musician, playwright and Interim CEO Gregory Charles Royalsays “the High Arts Garner billions of dollars in worldwide revenue from jazz festivals to dance classes, from Arts products to radio, film and print. Why shouldn’t the High Arts-as a consolidated industry-not enjoy the benefits of the capital markets and offer Arts supporters an opportunity to potentially benefit financially while continuing to support the artistic endeavors that they love?”

‘BeBop’, which began the process of going public under former CEO, DC journalist Steve Clemonsbelieves there is plenty of room for growth in this vastly underdeveloped industry of consolidated Arts genres.

The platform kicked off with a media buy from Philip Morris International (PM) in 2021. Co-Founder Sue Veres Royalwho has over 20 years of experience as a nonprofit executive in DC and New York, says “BeBop is a 21st century approach to connect artistic opportunity and live audiences around the world–a ‘Huff Post’ for the Arts, if you will “.

The company says it will seek to partner with several existing Arts organizations and companies during its current June 30 fiscal year. It continues to build out its streaming channel that runs on Smart TV apps including Roku (ROKU), Amazon Fire (AMZN) and Apple TV (AAPL); the Film channel currently has over 650 films from up-and-coming filmmakers from 85 countries. The company has also started its development of live events with its Off-Broadway production God Doesn’t Mean You Get to Live Forever running on 42nd Street in New York City.

‘BeBop’ bills itself as The Global City for the Arts where Artistry Knows No Borderp.

