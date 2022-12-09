The Beauty of Children’s Theater – The Belltower

Recently, Mount Aloysius College’s Theater put on the show Junie B. Jones the Musical. While we performed three shows for normal audiences, we also put on the show for local schools in the area, doing two more shows that were specifically for children. For many of us actors, if not all of us, this was our first time Entering into children’s Theater and doing shows for a strict children’s audience.

From the very beginning of the show, the Theater director of the college, Dan Evers, told us that the experience was going to be special and something we had never felt as actors before. And after putting these two shows on, I can whole-heartedly agree that he was right.

One of the things that he continuously preached to us was that when we were up there, we were all gonna feel like “rock stars” with the children cheering us on. I knew he was right on the dot with that description before the show even truly started and we were all backstage as Mr. Evers revved the children up, getting them all excited for the spectacle they were about to see. From behind the curtains, we could all hear the cheers, and I don’t know about the rest of the cast, but it made my heart hurt in the best of ways.

Ally Ritchey, a senior at the college, played Junie B. Jones up on stage, and she also attested to the feeling of being a rock star, or in her own words, a “superstar,” saying, “Having children come up to me after the show wanting my autograph and pictures made me feel like a superstar. Some kids even brought Junie B. Jones books for me to sign. It’s crazy how Starstruck they were even though I’m just a college student doing something I enjoy.”

Dillon Trausi, a freshman and first-timer to the Mount Aloysius College stage, also had his moment of fame on stage playing Sheldon Potts, the lovable nerd of the show. While preparing to put on the Halftime show for the school kickball tournament, he undergoes a bit of stage fright, falling into the fetal position and calling for his “Mommy.” The children cackled in the crowd, Laughing Harder and Harder the more they rolled back and forth.

“When the day came for the children’s performance, I expected to get a small laugh from the crowd, but I got around a minute’s worth of laughter from the children during one of the performances,” said Dillon. “I had not expected this reaction to be so large because, at my high school, we used to do elementary school performances, but I never got a reaction like that. This was one of the times that it was difficult for me to stay in character because when you get all of those little kids to love a show and have fun, you want to smile.”

Not only were we all able to feel like rock stars, but this whole show has given each of us cast members a special experience that I honestly don’t think any of us are going to forget, and hopefully, neither will the children who had come to watch. For Ally, one of the most unique and unforgettable parts for her was the children themselves. “Being on stage in front of an audience full of children is completely different than I expected. Not only did it seem like they were glued to every move we made, but they also loved every second of the show, even when we would make small mistakes. They’re genuinely the most forgiving and supportive audience you could have.”

Anne Way, a Graduate student, was also in the show, playing Josie. One of the most experienced in terms of how many shows she’s done in the cast, with Junie B. Jones being her 18th show, she also said that this experience was like no other show she’s ever done because of the children’s Theater experience. Anne said, “I felt humbled knowing that I might be introducing some of the kids in the audience to live theater for the first time; I remember how impactful seeing my first show was and how it changed my life. To have that same Incredible opportunity was really emotional and I felt so Lucky to be the one, along with my cast, who got to perform for these young audiences.”

For Dan, he was able to see two different groups experiencing their different first, both with the college students acting for kids and for children experiencing Theater for the first time. “It’s one of those things that as teachers, we talk about the different things that could arise and we talk about it in theory, but I think that in terms of practical application, it’s not all that often that you really get to see students recognize and appreciate the practical application of what you have been talking about. It wasn’t so much during the performance, but after the show and seeing the kind of energy that was radiating off of the cast” said Dan Evers. “To me, it was exactly what I’d hoped for. I could see the smiles, I could see the ‘we did something really positive for these kids and that to me made it all worthwhile. Which was great because I had a double experience, I got to see the kids experience probably their first Theatrical production, and I got to see you guys experience for the first time what it’s like to perform for children. Really, I think I won more than anyone else.”

I was honestly really scared to perform for children, as children’s audiences can be extremely unpredictable compared to a normal audience. I also had to juggle for this show, which I wasn’t the best at, and was scared to make a fool of myself in front of the children before the shows had started. But once they did start, all of those worries went away because I realized no matter what, as long as we put forth our best efforts, the children were gonna support us and have fun, and knowing that, I was able to have fun myself , which can honestly be hard to do sometimes during a performance.

Not only did all of us actors have an amazing time on stage, but so did the children who came to watch. “It was a huge success. The students who were there from the local elementary schools loved the show. It was apparent that not only in the elementary performances were just elementary students but even in the public performances. In fact, I was talking to a grandmother who had brought her kids back for a second time. She was saying ‘I really thought it was going to be her [granddaughter] but it was my little grandson who was a little fidgety in the show who was begging me to come back.’”

I think it’s safe to say that not only because of the success of the children’s show in its audiences, but also the actors’ love for performing for children, Mount Aloysius College will continue to perform children’s theater in the future for college and the local community .