The Beatles: Get Back documentary by Peter Jackson wins four Creative Arts Emmys

Peter Jackson’s highly acclaimed documentary The Beatles: Get Back was a big winner at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys held in Downtown Los Angeles.

The eight-hour, three-part Disney+ series ended up taking home four Awards out of five nominations, including the coveted Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series, according to Emmys.com.

Jackson shared the big win with fellow producers, and former members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olssen, and Jonathan Clyde, along with Disney +, Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited.

Big winner: Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back won four Emmys out of five nominations during the Creative Arts Emmys in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday

‘I’d just like to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps,’ Jackson, 60, said when he accepted the award during the ceremony, as reported by Deadline.

‘This could not have been made without the unfailing support of Paul, Ringo, Olivia, Julian [Lennon]Yoko and Sean [Lennon] who were all always there with their support and love.

He ended with a nod of respect to the Fab Four: ‘Finally, a big shout out to The Beatles. Thank you so much for the over 60 years of your positive, exuberant, joyous… Your music is so profound and I think it’s actually Embedded in our DNA.’

Passion project: The Lord Of The Rings filmmaker, 60, served as producer and director for the docuseries that was broken into three parts that ran nearly eight hours

By winning the Outstanding documentary award, Jackson and company beat out Netflix’s The Andy Warhol Diaries and jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, HBO’s 100 Foot Wave, and Showtime’s We Need To Talk About Cosby.

The Lord Of The Rings filmmaker also won Outstanding Directing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program for Part 3: Days 17-22.

The New Zealander faced stiff competition in the category, which included George Carlin’s American Dream, Lucy And Desi, Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, The Tinder Swindler, and We Need To Talk About Cosby.

Get Back also won Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program for Part 3: Days 17-22, as well as for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program Part 3: Days 17-22.

The only Emmy Nomination that Get Back lost out on was for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

New set of eyes: While the original Let It Be documentary by Michael Lindsay-Hogg was marked entirely by tensions between The Beatles, leading to their breakup, Jackson’s version showed a more upbeat side to the production of the classic Beatles album; vocalist and bassist Paul McCartney is pictured Laughing along with drummer and vocalist Ringo Starr

Tough task: Jackson was given 60 hours of film footage and 150 hours of audio stemming from the original Let It Be film, which chronicled the making of the album of the same name; vocalist and guitarist George Harrison is pictured in another light moment in the Jackson version

His goal: ‘I didn’t want to make the movie about the Beatles breaking up,’ Jackson confessed during last month’s Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees panel. ‘It’s not a film about a band that’s breaking up — it’s about a band that’s trying not to break up’

Jackson, who served as director and producer, was given 60 hours of film footage and 150 hours of audio stemming from the original Let It Be film, which chronicled the making of the album of the same name that was released in May 1970.

From there he broke it down to a runtime of nearly eight hours, consisting of three episodes between two and three hours, each covering roughly Weekly periods of 21 days of studio time.

While the original Let It Be documentary by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, which won an Academy Award for Best Music (Original Song Score), was marked entirely by tensions between The Beatles, leading to their breakup, Jackson’s version showed a more upbeat side to the production of the classic Beatles album.

‘I didn’t want to make the movie about the Beatles breaking up,’ Jackson confessed during last month’s Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees panel. ‘It’s not a film about a band that’s breaking up — it’s about a band that’s trying not to break up.’

The two-night Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will be edited down into one program that will air on the FXX network and Streams on Hulu next Saturday, September 10.

The live PrimeTime Emmy telecast will follow on Monday, September 12 on NBC.

Fans can see The Beatles: Get Back win its four Awards when the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony airs on FXX network and Streams on Hulu next Saturday, September 10