The Beatles, Adele and Dr. Dre Win Big at Creative Arts Emmys

The Beatles, Adele, and the Legion of all-star rappers that performed at Super Bowl LVI were among the big winners at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Both the concert special Adele: One Night Only and the Apple + docuseries The Beatles: Get Back led the pack with five Emmys a piece.

Adele’s special took home the award for Variety Special, Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Technical Direction.

Peter Jackson’s Get Backfeaturing rare footage of The Beatles recording Let It Be, won for Outstanding Documentary Series, Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Picture Editing, Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

The Dr. Dre-helmed Super Bowl LVI Halftime show also had a strong showing at this year’s awards. The performance featured Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. The show was awarded Best Live Variety Special, marking the first time a Super Bowl Halftime show has won that Creative Arts Emmy, per the Hollywood Reporter.

To make the win even sweeter, both Adele and Eminem are now primed to become EGOT holders, as both are now just a Tony shy of the honor. In addition to their many Grammy accolades, both artists have won Best Original Song at the Oscars for “Skyfall” and “Lose Yourself,” respectively.

Other winners of the night include Barack Obama for his narration in the Netflix docuseries Our Great National ParksLizzo for her competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and a posthumous Honor for Chadwick Boseman for his work in Marvel’s What If…? animated series.

Adele (Photo: Simon Emmett/Sony)