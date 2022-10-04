The Bay Is Proud to Present the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards 2022 New Gen List Celebrating the Country’s Most Inspiring Young Creatives

TORONTO, October 03, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celebrating Canada’s most innovative and inspiring young Talent within the fashion industry, The Bay is proud to present the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA’s) 2022 Inaugural New Gen List. The list recognizes 25 of the country’s boldest and brightest rising stars in multiple creative disciplines including hair and makeup artists, graphic and digital artists, and photographers, and is the newest category Featured at the esteemed fashion event, this year taking place on October 15th.

“CAFA has always believed that celebrating the outstanding work of Canadian Talent is essential to fostering the next generation of creatives and supporting them in their careers,” says Vicky Milner, President of CAFA. “Through the New Gen list we aim to further amplify homegrown Talent and provide a platform for the Voices of the new generation of creatives in Canada. CAFA is honored to present the New Gen list with The Bay.”

“As one of the country’s leading destinations for life and style, it is important that we support Emerging Talent across disciplines who help shape the future of our industry,” says Laura Janney, Chief Merchant at The Bay. “Partnering with CAFA to deliver this Inaugural list reflects our commitment, and we congratulate all who are honored.”

The 2022 New Gen List::

3-Dimensional – Creative/Artistic Director or Producer – Montreal

Alanna Fennell – Makeup Artist – Toronto

Amika Cooper – Digital Artist, Graphic Artist, Illustrator – NY

Ara Coutts – Photographer – Toronto

Basia Wyszynski – Stylist – Toronto

Cash Labs – Creative/Artistic Director or Producer – Toronto

Crystal Williams – Stylist – Toronto

Elyse Saunders – Artist – Toronto

Jess Mori – Stylist – Toronto

To Joshua Ri – Photographer – Toronto

Kirk Lisaj – Photographer – Toronto

Lateisha Grant – Digital Beauty Creator, Hair Artist, Makeup Artist – Toronto

Lian Benoit – Photographer – Montreal

Lindsay Anne Delaney – Creative/Artistic Director or Producer, Digital Artist, Photographer, Videographer – Toronto

Lisa Kolmakova – Hair Artist, Makeup Artist – Toronto

Lynne Weare – Stylist – Toronto

Magdalena Sokoloski – Photographer / Videographer – Toronto

Mei Pang – Digital Beauty Creator – Toronto

Mirian Njoh – Digital Fashion Creator – Toronto

Othello Grey – Photographer – Toronto

Rahnell Branton – Digital Beauty Creator, Makeup Artist – Toronto

Santanae Luzige – Fashion Stylist – Toronto

Serena Mola – Creative/Artistic Director or Producer, Photographer – Toronto

What I Like Studio – Creative/Artistic Director or Producer, Photographer, Videographer – Toronto

Yaw Tony – Creative/Artistic Director or Producer, Digital Artist, Digital Fashion Creator, Graphic, Artist, Illustrator – Toronto

Finalists will be honored at CAFA on October 15, 2022 at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York Hotel. Also honored will be The Bay’s Fashion Fund recipient. The Fashion Fund is an initiative built to mentor and support Emerging BIPOC designers and brands in Canada. This year, the fund will proudly award one recipient with a $25,000 grant, coupled with a three-year mentorship program to help tackle some of the obstacles new designers face when entering the competitive retail landscape.

ABOUT CAFA

CAFA was created to support and celebrate the Canadian Fashion industry. Through the recognition and promotion of outstanding achievement and Emerging Talent in Canadian fashion, CAFA is dedicated to generating a Stronger appreciation and market for our artists both in Canada and abroad and to support the economic development of the Canadian fashion industry. CAFA is committed to further developing and cultivating our homegrown talent by creating mentorship and financial opportunities as well as establishing collaborative partnerships that strive to unite the fashion community and the various, existing, fashion initiatives around the country. Additional information can be found at www.cafawards.ca

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson’s Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, TwitterTikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

