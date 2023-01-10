The Battle’s End Collective announces first deal with a High School Signee

The spring semester is underway at Florida State and that means the program’s latest crop of high school signees and transfer Portal prospects are in the process of getting acquainted with Tallahassee.

Since entering the market in December, The Battle’s End Collective has been making a variety of moves on the NIL front. Dozens of current players have been retained through deals with the collective and now the group is beginning to branch out even further.

Earlier this week, TBE announced a deal with former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, who became the first transfer addition to sign with the collective.

On Tuesday, The Battle’s End Collective completed its first deal with a high school signee as five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams joined the fold.

Williams enrolled at the university last week and is Florida State’s highest-ranked signee in its 2023 class. He’s the top wide receiver to sign with the Seminoles since George Campbell in 2015 and is the first five-star prospect that Mike Norvell has landed with the program. Williams chose FSU over Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, and a host of other schools.

The Florida native caught 18 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns in seven appearances as a senior. The previous year, Williams was named a Sun Sentinel All-Broward 5A-1A First-Team selection on offense after catching 40 passes for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver joins a unit that is bringing back a lot of experience in 2023. However, Williams may end up being too talented to keep off the field and he’ll have the luxury of going through the Tour of Duty and spring practice with the Seminoles.

