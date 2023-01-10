The Battle’s End Collective announces first deal with a High School Signee

The spring semester is underway at Florida State and that means the program’s latest crop of high school signees and transfer Portal prospects are in the process of getting acquainted with Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Since entering the market in December, The Battle’s End Collective has been making a variety of moves on the NIL front. Dozens of current players have been retained through deals with the collective and now the group is beginning to branch out even further.

