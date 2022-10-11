The Bangor girls soccer team went 250 minutes without a goal during a winless streak

The Bangor High School girls soccer team at one point had a 16-game regular season winning streak that spanned last year and the first two games of this season.

But the Rams squandered a 2-0 lead in the second half against Rival Camden Hills on Sept. 9 and wound up with a 2-2 tie and that triggered a five-game winless streak, one of the program’s worst in recent memory.

The Rams had four straight ties before losing to archrival Brewer 1-0, its first loss to the Witches since 1992, on Oct. 1.

