The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival To Take Place At Baha Mar

The festival will take place October 21 to 23 Baha Mar

Looking for a food-centric vacation, but perhaps also really want that easy one-stop-shop resort feel? Well, look no further than Baha Mar in Nassau. From October 21st to 23rd, the luxury resort will be hosting the first ever The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival.

Featuring a weekend full of food-filled events headlined by internationally renowned chefs (all of which happen to have restaurants on property) Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Daniel Boulud of Café Boulud, and Dario Cecchini of Carna. The festival doesn’t just stop at food, there’s also a huge art aspect to it too and Baha Mar’s in-house gallery The Current and its art director John Cox will be hosting workshops and exhibits throughout the weekend.

The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival kicks off Friday, October 21 with an exclusive sunset welcome for the festival’s weekend pass holders. Sundown & Sips will feature a specially curated menu from chef Marcus Samuelsson, with appearances by the weekend’s celebrated chef personalities. The night doesn’t end there, up next is a Welcome Beach Party at Baha Bay Lagoon, where a fish-fry inspired Celebration will take place featuring island fare and Tropical drinks, co-hosted and curated by Marcus, Celebrity chef Carla Hall, and Bahamian chef Personality Simeon Hall Jr. — plus a performance by beloved R&B group Boyz II Men.

Simeon Hall Jr., Marcus Samuelsson, and John Cox Baha Mar

The weekend continues with an all-encompassing two-day Expo Saturday and Sunday, where guests can partake in live entertainment and Bahamian Hospitality with onstage chef Demos by Carla Hall, Ming Tsai, Tevin Kemp, and more. The Expo will feature artist talks surrounding the topics of the history of Bahamian art, and contemporary art in the Caribbean from John Cox, Bahamian artist Antonius Roberts and gallerist Amanda Coulson. An art exhibition, titled “Defying Tropicality,” will be Featured at the Festival’s Expo curated by Baha Mar’s very own Gallery and Art Center- The Current, which was curated through an open call into the Bahamian art community to create original works reflecting the exhibition’s theme.

Saturday’s Grand Dine-Around introduces a special dinner series where guests will have the opportunity to choose one of four specially prepared dinners by the festival’s participating chefs at Baha Mar’s most coveted restaurants. Marcus Samuelsson will welcome guests to his signature Marcus Up Top with Chef Garrette Bowe; Chef Ming Tsai and Daniel Boulud will welcome Diners to his signature restaurant, Café Boulud; Dario Cecchini and Amanda Freitag will host a dinner at contemporary Steakhouse Carna, and Simeon Hall Jr., Carla Hall, Margarita Carrillo and Juan Meza will host a dinner at Mexican inspired restaurant Costa. Following dinner, all guests are invited to Desserts After Dark at Privilege Pool, which will feature bites from local Bahamian chefs, special cocktails, passed sweets and custom dessert stations.

Dario Cecchini Baha Mar

The weekend will conclude with a one-of-a-kind, exclusive Long Cay Luncheon on Baha Mar’s private island. On Sunday, October 23, guests will be whisked away to the lush island Hideaway of Long Cay, where they will spend a relaxing day on Pristine Sands enjoying live music, with all the festival’s honored chefs, and a special menu courtesy of Daniel Boulud and Marcus Samuelsson.

It’s not all just happy hours, dinners, and tasting events at this festival. Those who are looking for a bit more of a unique and intimate experience will enjoy specialty events curated by some of their favorite chefs.

These events will take place throughout the weekend and include:

Sea To Table with Marcus Samuelsson and Simeon Hall Jr. featuring a Catamaran cruise followed by lunch at Marcus’ Fish+ Chop House.

Bouillabaisse & Rosé with Daniel Boulud at the exclusive NEXUS club, featuring a reception-style event with light bites and rosé, followed by a Bouillabaisse demo highlighting Bahamian ingredients.

Perfect Pairings with Dario Cecchini and Ray Isle showcasing master butchery knowledge at Carna paired with exclusive wine tastings from Food & Wine’s Executive Wine Editor.

Take a cooking class with Amanda Freitag Baha Mar

The Chef Next Door with Amanda Freitag a hands-on cooking class at Baha Mar’s The Kitchen featuring original recipes from Amanda, followed by lunch on the patio.

Flavors of Mexico with Margarita Carrillo and Juan Meza at Costa, highlighting a delicious taste and exploration of the bold flavors of their home nation, Mexico in an intimate lunch setting.

Behind the Scenes with John Cox an exclusive look with artist and curator John Cox where he will guide guests through the Fairwinds Exhibition and share stories of the inspiration, process, and cultural significance of key pieces within the resort’s historic collection.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale at and are priced upon experience, ranging from $79 to $499 per person. If you want to dive in for the complete experience, opt for the Festival Weekend Pass that includes a welcome gift upon check-in, entry to The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Expo on Saturday and Sunday, and early access to some of the most exclusive, intimate guest chef experiences, as well as admission to the Sundown & Sips party, Welcome Beach Party, and Grand Dine-Around.

Check out the festival’s website for more details on featured chefs and culinary concepts, event specifics, art exhibitions, and a link for easy ticket purchase.