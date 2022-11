The AX NIBC Series Returns to ESPN Spotlighting Elite High School Basketball

Slate Includes Six Games on ESPNU, Nearly 50 on ESPN+

Teams Feature 33 ESPN-Ranked Players

In its continued commitment to present industry-leading high school sports programming, ESPN will carry 54 games of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) with exclusive coverage of the AX NIBC Series, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 22 and runs through Saturday, March 4. The Slate will feature six televised games on ESPNU and an additional 48 contests streamed live on ESPN+.

The NIBC is comprised of 10 member institutions from around the country:

*SCNext Top 25 national rankings listed

1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

2 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

7 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

14 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind

21 Long Island Lutheran High School aka LuHi (Brookville, NY)

22 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Bishop Walsh School (Cumberland, Md.)

Legacy Early College (Greenville, SC)

Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

2022-23 the AX NIBC Series Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchups Network Support, Nov 22 5 p.m Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)

from Pleasant Grove High School, Pleasant Grove, Utah ESPN+ 7 p.m AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from Pleasant Grove High School, Pleasant Grove, Utah ESPN+ Wed, Nov 23 7 p.m AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

from Pleasant Grove High School, Pleasant Grove, Utah ESPN+ Thu, Dec 1 5 p.m IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPNU 6:30 p.m Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

from Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan. ESPNU 7 p.m Legacy Early College (SC) vs. LuHi (NY)

from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ 8:30 p.m AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)

from Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan. ESPN+ Fri, Dec 2 5 p.m Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) from Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan. ESPN+ 6 p.m La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Legacy Early College (SC)

from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ 7 p.m Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

from Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan. ESPN+ 8 p.m LuHi (NY) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ Sat, Dec 3 4 p.m IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ 7 p.m Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

from Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan. ESPN+ 8 p.m Legacy Early College (SC) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ Thu, Dec 8 6 p.m Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.)

from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ 8 p.m Legacy Early College (SC) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ Fri, Dec 9 6 p.m Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ 6:30 p.m IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. LuHi (NY)

from Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, Ariz. ESPN+ 8 p.m Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ 8 p.m Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)

from Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, Ariz. ESPN+ Sat, Dec 10 2 p.m La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ 4 p.m Legacy Early College (SC) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.)

from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ 5 p.m LuHi (NY) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)

from Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, Ariz. ESPN+ 8 p.m AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

from Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, Ariz. ESPN+ Thu, Jan 5 3 p.m Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPNU 5 p.m Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPNU 7 p.m Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. LuHi (NY)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ Fri, Jan 6 3 p.m Legacy Early College (SC) vs. AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 7 p.m Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 9 p.m Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ Sat, Jan 7 2 p.m Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Legacy Early College (SC)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 4 p.m AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 6 p.m Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 8 p.m LuHi (NY) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ Sat, Jan 14 2:30 p.m Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. LuHi (NY)

from Blake Arena, Springfield, Mass. ESPN+ 4 p.m La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield, Mass. ESPN+ Sun, Jan 15 4 p.m AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield, Mass. ESPN+ Thu, Feb 2 1 p.m LuHi (NY) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.)

From Harwood Arena, Union, NJ ESPN+ 3 p.m La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from Harwood Arena, Union, NJ ESPNU 5 p.m Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

From IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ESPNU 7 p.m Legacy Early College (SC) vs. Wasatch (Utah)

From IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ESPN+ Fri, Feb 3 6 p.m Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)

From IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ESPN+ 8 p.m Legacy Early College (SC) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

From IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ESPN+ Fri, Feb 10 8 p.m Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

From IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ESPN+ Thu, Mar 2 5 p.m Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ 7 p.m LuHi (NY) vs. Legacy Early College (SC)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ 9 p.m La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ Fri, Mar 3 5 p.m LuHi (NY) vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ 7 p.m Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Legacy Early College (SC)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ 9 p.m La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ Sat, Mar 4 1 p.m Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ 3 p.m Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Legacy Early College (SC)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ 5 p.m AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. LuHi (NY)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+ 7 p.m Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

From Davis Field House, Greenville, SC ESPN+

ESPN 100 Recruits in the AX NIBC Series (Class of 2023)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 7 Sean Stewart PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Duke 11 Matas Buzelis SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 12 Kwame Evans PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Oregon 15 Mookie Cook SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Oregon 18 Scotty Middleton SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Ohio State 22 Layden Blocker PG Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Arkansas 32 Chris Johnson SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Kansas 41 RJ Jones SG Wasatch Academy (Utah) Kansas State 51 Marvel Allen SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Georgetown 60 Zayden High PF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) North Carolina 65 Jamie Kaiser SF IMG Academy (Fla.) Maryland 68 Rayvon Griffith SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Cincinnati 70 Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn PG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Illinois 71 Cohen Carr SF Legacy Early College (SC) Michigan State 79 Caleb Glenn PF La Lumiere (Ind.) Louisville 80 Trent Pierce SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Missouri 86 Tru Washington SG AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 92 Blue Cain SG IMG Academy (Fla.) Georgia Tech

ESPN60 Recruits in the AX NIBC Series (Class of 2024)

Rank Player Position High School 4 Bryson Tucker SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 12 Derrick Queen C Montverde Academy (Fla.) 13 Ameer Ali SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 15 Liam McNeeley SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 17 Vyctorius Miller SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 23 Asa Newell PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 27 Zion Pipkin SG Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 29 John Ball C Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) 54 Marcus Allen PF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 55 Khani Rooths SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 56 Curtis Givens SG Montverde Academy (Fla.)

ESPN 25 Recruits in the AX NIBC Series (Class of 2025)

Rank Player Position High School 2 Cooper Flagg SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 8 Isiah Harwell SG Wasatch Academy (Utah) 10 Jamie Jones SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 18 Bryce Heard SF Montverde Academy (Fla.)

-30-

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the US thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN Writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

About AX®

AX, is the world’s No.1 men’s Fragrance brand*. AX Champions confidence for guys by helping them look, feel, and smell their best while navigating the attraction game. With a full line of grooming products including body sprays, deodorants, anti-perspirants, shower gels, shampoos and styling products, AX gives guys the tools to feel confident, self-assured, and attractive to the world around them.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Men’s deodorant & Men’s fragrances retail value sales combined; 2021 data, includes all Ax/Lynx sales

About the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC)

Founded in 2020, the NIBC is a preeminent collection of established high school academic institutions committed to elite, national basketball competition. All NIBC institutions are nationally accredited, in-person learning, four-year high schools that meet all national academic standards and abide by all academic guidelines.

Following the 2021-22 season, 10 players were selected as McDonald’s All-Americans and 12 athletes were drafted to the NBA. The NIBC is currently home to six nationally ranked teams, a combined 18 of the top ESPN 100 recruits in the Class of 2023; nine Top 50 recruits for 2024; and four Top 25 recruits for 2025.

The NIBC provides a multi-media platform which includes a live, national television schedule and a dynamic social media presence (NIBCOfficial & SCNext) on IG, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Each team will compete in a 12-game regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause-related sponsorships. Paragon is managing partner of the NIBC and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 19 years to deliver over 800 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation.

