The Auburn basketball social media pages are racking up interactions

Skull Sparks Releases a list every month highlighting how many interactions each college basketball program’s official social media pages receive, and Auburn came in at number two in August.

The Tigers had 391K interactions, second only to their SEC foe, the Kentucky Wildcats.

While Auburn was behind Kentucky, they were ahead of three blue blood programs; Duke, Kansas, and North Carolina.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button