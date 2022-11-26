The ATXFC House to Serve as Hub for Austin Soccer Fans for the Next Month
Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Austin FC will host a monthlong series of activations at Luster Pearl East called The ATXFC House, which will serve as a hub for Austin soccer fans.
“We wanted to create a space where soccer fans in Austin could gather and interact with each other,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “The ATXFC House is meant to help people connect, have fun, and enjoy the excitement of our sport’s biggest stage.”
World Cup matches airing between 7 am and 3 pm CT will be shown at Luster Pearl East, beginning on November 20 and ending December 18. The ATXFC House will feature activations during select afternoons and evenings after matches.
Activations include a film series showing iconic soccer films, a vintage jersey pop-up shop featuring national team jerseys from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, FIFA and foosball gameplay, and a street soccer pickup series in conjunction with local DJ collective Peligrosa.
The ATXFC House Passport, a concept developed with SeatGeek, will allow attendees to collect stamps on a digital passport throughout the month. Prizing will be awarded to fans who attend activations at The ATXFC House and use the passport.
Fans can view a full schedule of events and sign up to receive more information about The ATXFC House at TheATXFCHouse.com.