The ATXFC ​​House to Serve as Hub for Austin Soccer Fans for the Next Month

Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Austin FC will host a monthlong series of activations at Luster Pearl East called The ATXFC ​​House, which will serve as a hub for Austin soccer fans.

“We wanted to create a space where soccer fans in Austin could gather and interact with each other,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “The ATXFC ​​House is meant to help people connect, have fun, and enjoy the excitement of our sport’s biggest stage.”

World Cup matches airing between 7 am and 3 pm CT will be shown at Luster Pearl East, beginning on November 20 and ending December 18. The ATXFC ​​House will feature activations during select afternoons and evenings after matches.

Activations include a film series showing iconic soccer films, a vintage jersey pop-up shop featuring national team jerseys from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, FIFA and foosball gameplay, and a street soccer pickup series in conjunction with local DJ collective Peligrosa.

The ATXFC ​​House Passport, a concept developed with SeatGeek, will allow attendees to collect stamps on a digital passport throughout the month. Prizing will be awarded to fans who attend activations at The ATXFC ​​House and use the passport.

Fans can view a full schedule of events and sign up to receive more information about The ATXFC ​​House at TheATXFCHouse.com.