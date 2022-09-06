The Atlanta Hawks G League team is being built around NBA-level Talent

The Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate the College Park Skyhawks are starting to develop a decent core group of players. Their trade over the offseason where they sent the returning rights for Justin Tillman to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They received two players and a first-round draft pick in the 2022 G League draft.

They decided to trade one of the players, Nik Stauskas, to the Minnesota Timberwolves in return for the returning player rights for Chris Silva. This is really going to help the Hawks out if they have left themselves too short at the power forward position they can offer a player who has been in their system for the season a 10-day deal.

However, from a Skyhawks perspective, what Silva offers the team is a high level of hustle, rebounding, screening, and just effort on the court. While he may lack the level of offensive polish that Tillman offered the team, he will be a great finisher at the rim.

The Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate is built around NBA talent.

One of the other players who the Skyhawks have on their roster already is two-way player Chaundee Brown, who the Hawks signed towards the end of last season. He played for the Hawks during the Covid-19 crisis but it is not fair to judge his output in these games as he was starting with no previous time with the squad.

The other player that the Skyhawks have on their roster is their most recent signing, Trent Forrest. The guard played most recently with the Utah Jazz and will be an excellent addition for both squads given that he played behind the superstar Donovan Mitchell for both of the seasons that he has played in the league.

This roster is by no means complete, there is still the G League draft and local tryouts for the Skyhawks to pull more players from. However, they will find some really talented players.