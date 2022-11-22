The Athletic’s WNBA and Women’s soccer project launch

As part of The Athletic‘s expansion of Women’s sports coverage and supported by Google, we are excited to launch the first of four custom content series that will take Readers to places they have never been in the Worlds of Women’s basketball and Women’s soccer.

Our global team of journalists will be with some of the biggest names in the sport as they face daily challenges in Pursuing their dreams, watch long careers come to a close and prepare for the biggest Sporting event they will ever play in.

In the first of these series, we examine a phenomenon unique to the WNBA. For many players, there is no offseason. They compete in the WNBA, and then… they’re gone. Until the WNBA training Camps begin in the late spring, these players — among the most elite Athletes in the world — are out of mind as they compete halfway around the world.

The Athletic will share snapshots of their lives Overseas by being there with them, detailing the sacrifices they make, the dilemmas they face, their drive to be the best in the world, and how the detainment of All-Star Brittney Griner has influenced their decisions and impacted their lives.

In January, our Women’s football desk gets into the act, kicking off an eight-month project following the game’s top stars as they get ready for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which takes place in New Zealand and Australia in August. We’ll be with them at their Clubs as the domestic seasons get underway, travel to national Camps and key Qualifiers and discover how the biggest Sporting event in the Women’s soccer world impacts the lives of its biggest stars.

Later in the spring, our WNBA team is back with a season-long project focused on shadowing one of the game’s greatest icons facing the twilight of her career.

And finally, we return to soccer to hear about the game directly from the mouths of the players, as “My Game in My Words” takes us deep inside the journeys of the football world’s top international stars. Over three months, this Weekly video and written series will bring the commitment, challenge and excitement of Women’s soccer to life.

The series is part of a partnership with Google. The Athletic maintains full editorial independence. Partners have no control over or input into the reporting or editing process and do not review stories before publication.

