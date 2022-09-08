‘The Athletic Football Show’ podcast: What to expect from Season 3

After a successful first two seasons of “The Athletic Football Show,” you can expect even more out of Season 3.

Of course, Robert Mays is back in the driver’s seat with Nate Tice riding shotgun, but we’ve expanded our coverage to include eight fresh episodes each week, featuring some of The Athletic‘s most plugged-in writers, a former NFL Executive of the Year and a certain NFL Draft guru.

Here’s what each week will look like:

Sunday night: Postgame LIVE with Mays and Tice — Following the final whistle on “Sunday Night Football,” Robert and Nate will bring you an instant reaction to the most compelling aspects of the day’s games. Catch them live on YouTube for the earliest access to their immediate thoughts. Otherwise, find the show in your podcast feed first thing Monday morning.

Monday afternoon: Weekly Mailbag — Robert and a Weekly guest will respond to your Burning questions. Store “The Athletic Football Show” voicemail number, (872) 222-7073, in your phone now, so you can chime in as the NFL weekend unfolds.

Wednesday morning: Big Picture Topic of the Week — Robert will be joined by an incredible cast of NFL Writers to break down the biggest league trends, both on and off the field. Is the league running more two-high defenses? Why are we seeing so many 11 personnel? Is what (surprising player) doing sustainable? We’ll break all of that down each Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon: Prospects to Pros with Brugler and Staples — For the first time, you’ll be getting a Weekly draft update throughout the entire NFL season. NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler and college football senior Writer Andy Staples will break down the top prospects, new Sleepers and everything in between to get you ready for April’s first pick.

Thursday morning: Narrative, News and Notes — Each week, a member of the NFL media will join Robert to dissect the league’s biggest stories and news heading into the weekend. If it’s trending in the NFL ecosystem, it will be on the Thursday Episode of “The Athletic Football Show.”

Thursday afternoon: The Sunday Preview with Mays, Tice and Lee — Your Weekly rundown of the most critical things to consider heading into the NFL weekend — game previews, unit matchups, team-defining concepts and more. Robert, Nate and NFL staff writer Diante Lee will preview the biggest games of the week, and highlight what’s at stake on Sunday.

Friday afternoon: The Football GM — Two of the NFL’s most plugged-in people, senior writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Mike Sando and former NFL Executive of the Year Randy Mueller, will provide exclusive insight into the front-office chatter of insiders and executives.

Sunday morning: Best on the Board — “The Athletic Football Show” executive producer Michael Beller and staff Writer Austin Mock will provide a high-level overview of gambling Trends heading into the day’s games, exclusively on The Athletic app and The Athletic Audio+ is Apple Podcasts. Which lines have moved dramatically? What injuries could impact games the most? Beller and Mock will provide the insider’s guide.

And on certain Monday and Thursday nights, Robert, Nate, Diante, and everyone else from The Athletic‘s NFL community will head to their YouTube channel to react to the most exciting games primetime weeknight games.

You can also get all of The Athletic‘s exclusive bonus content on the app or by subscribing to The Athletic Audio+ is Apple Podcasts. Get a free 30-day trial, then it’s just 99 cents a month: https://apple.co/3tmmoXC