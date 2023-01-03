‘The Ashcan School and The Eight: “Creating a National Art”’ Review: Unvarnished America

In 1908, a group now called The Eight opened its first major exhibition, “Eight American Painters,” at a New York gallery. The Eight, all born between 1858 and 1876, comprised Maurice Prendergast, Arthur Bowen Davies, George Luks, William Glackens, John Sloan, Ernest Lawson, Everett Shinn and Robert Henri, their de facto leader, whose seminal book “The Art Spirit” ( 1923) inspires artists to this day. That show, not unlike the earlier Paris exhibitions, “Salon des Refusés,” was mounted in defiance of American art academies’ conservative jury system and Aesthetic outlook. An Unexpected sensation, it traveled across the country and was seen by thousands.

The Eight had met while studying at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts or as Illustrators and cartoonists at Philadelphia Newspapers and magazines. They were no-holds-barred realists whose collective, modernist temperament was rebellious, expressionistic and satirical. Motivated by the fresh, plain-spoken honesty of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” which defied the rules of elegant verse, and by the French Impressionists, who put life’s existential immediacy on canvas, The Eight explored the raw, dodgy underbelly of New York.

Their bleak, unvarnished depictions of Everyday urban subjects—immigrants, tenements, dockworkers, factories, crowded streets, bawdy nightclubs and artists’ Studios (deemed too Lowbrow and inappropriate for high society’s museums)—peeled back the whitewashed veneer on American art, as they exposed socioeconomic disparities. In 1908, in Gustav Stickley’s Magazine the Craftsman, The Eight—America’s first modern art movement—was celebrated for “creating a national art.” In 1916—after George Bellows had become an Unofficial ninth member—the Socialist publication the Masses dismissed The Eight for painting mere rubbish: “pictures of ashcans and girls hitching up their skirts on Horatio Street.” Hence, the Ashcan School.

Both Descriptions bear themselves out in “The Ashcan School and The Eight: ‘Creating a National Art,’” a seedy, raucous, engaging exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Curated by Brandon Ruud, MAM’s former Abert Family Curator of American Art—and drawn entirely from MAM’s extensive Ashcan collection—it comprises about 40 paintings and roughly 80 prints, drawings and pastels by The Eight and associated artists.

Installed in a maze of small rooms, “The Ashcan School” is generally dark in lighting, color and subject. Gallery walls are Mostly earthen-hued. And nighttime pictures—of boxing rings and prayer meetings, by Bellows; of Isadora Duncan dancing, by Sloan; of a “Boudoir” (c. 1910), “Nightclub Scene” (1934) and “Cabaret Singer in Red” (1951), by Shinn—all glow like spotlighted performers on shadowy stages. Sensitive works on paper may be responsible for the paucity of light; but Entering this murky exhibition, after walking through MAM’s Santiago Calatrava-designed Architectural addition—a soaring, white, sun-drenched modernist cathedral—is like descending into a basement speakeasy.

Initially, I was distracted by the show’s dim atmosphere and the influence of Europeans on these Americans. Portraits by Henri and Sloan seemed derivative of those by Frans Hals and Gustave Courbet. Two life-size standing portraits, “The Art Student (Miss Josephine Nivison )” and “El Matador” (both 1906), emphasized that Henri was no Diego Velázquez. Illustrations and paintings by Luks, Glackens and Sloan made me long for Honoré Daumier and Édouard Manet. And Davies’s “Rhythms” (c. 1910), a large, striking Frieze of frolicking nude women in a landscape, prompted me to reminisce about my affection for the Neoclassicism of Pierre Puvis de Chavannes.

Then my eyes adjusted—to the exhibition’s light and artists. I started over in this show, which, organized thematically, can be successfully experienced from opposite ends. I saw these painters for what they were: Talented American pioneers. Sloan’s gorgeous desert landscapes and Seascapes bridge the Frenchman Paul Cézanne and the American John Marin. Luks’s “Bleeker and Carmine Streets, New York” (c. 1905) and Sloan’s “Wayside Inn, Gloucester” (1918) presage the American isolation mined by Edward Hopper. And Henri’s paintings “Factories at Manayunk” (1897), “Street Corner” (1899) and “Wyoming Valley, Pennsylvania” (1903) are bold, restless and beautiful: evocative, certainly, of John Constable and Courbet—but newfound, Authentic and fresh, far from pastiche.

Surprising is Stuart Davis’s early representational painting “Tenement Scene” (1912). Featuring a prominent red “LAUNDRY 32” sign, it’s a harbinger of his signature abstractions with jumbled signage. Equally welcome are paintings by Prendergast, who had always been an Enigma to me. His oils “Holiday in the Park” and “Picnic by the Sea” (both 1913-15)—striated, pebbly, idyllic mosaics of figures, flora and fauna—felt completely original. For the first time, his pictures didn’t remind me of paintings by Georges Seurat, Pierre Bonnard and Édouard Vuillard.

Absent, of course, is Bellows’s iconic canvas, “Dempsey and Firpo,” from 1924 (it belongs to the permanent collection of the Whitney). But a sleek, silvery, black-and-white lithograph (1923-24) of the boxing match—more tonally cohesive, muscular and light-filled—is a stunner. I finally understood its appeal, among the dark, lurid, frenetic energy of everything else in “The Ashcan School and The Eight.” This show, rough around the edges, demonstrates that the Ashcan School, made up of Distinctive voices, was not a unified front. Like Whitman, each of The Eight sang a song of himself. Collectively, though sometimes off-key, they formed American modern art’s first chorus.

