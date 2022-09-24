The Arts: The fall season – Cross Timbers Gazette | Southern Denton County | Flower Mound

By Elizabeth Brannon

Fall signals the return to a routine that provides structure and brings sense to our days. A time when school starts up, weather cools down and pumpkin patches are fascinating and fun paths to colorful Halloween.

While autumn can signal the slowing down of the year, here in the Flower Mound area, we’re looking forward to new seasons from the arts groups who grace our town with beauty and entertainment.

The last two years have been anything but normal, and we’ve missed so many of our routines. But in 2022, it’s exciting to think about the upcoming events from all the groups who contribute to the accessibility of the arts for our town.

The Town is hosting its first Diwali: Festival of Lights on Saturday, Oct. 15. The traditional Indian holiday celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Join us at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.) from 5 to 9 pm for music, dance performances, Indian cuisine, vendor booths, and much more. You’ll also be able to enjoy and make beautiful works of rangoli art, which are intricate designs traditionally created using powders and sands — Our rangoli art creations will use colorful chalk.

The town will have another Chalk the Walk session at Heritage Park is November 5.

The Flower Mound Public Library will once again host Art Party is November 12.

The Community Mural will leave Parker Square and continue traveling through the town, stopping in these locations:

September – Flower Mound Senior Center – to Celebrate Senior Month.

October – Flower Mound Community Activity Center – Beth Dilley’s artworks will be displayed on the CAC “ART” WALL to Celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month. The mural created by 800+ Residents made it through the late August rains!

November – Flower Mound Library – to Celebrate Arts Month.

In addition to the town sponsored events, our local arts groups are also kicking off their 2022-2023 seasons. These are all professional, non-profit organizations that are hoping for successful and supported programs and shows this season. As with other events and organizations, the COVID virus devastated programs, funds and incomes, but each group is now celebrating a new season, and is thrilled to be back.

Concerts and shows are appropriate for all ages and the Actor’s Conservatory is specifically targeted at young people. The Communities Foundation of Texas ‘North Texas Giving Day’ is Sept. 22. This is a convenient way to make a donation to any or all of these arts groups.

Flower Mound Community Orchestra – their first program of the season will be at Trietsch Church on Oct. 15 at 7 pm for a Classical Halloween concert. Free! fmco.org

Voices of Flower Mound – Fall concerts Oct. 1 & 2 – Lamb of God Lutheran Church – tickets at voicesofflowermound.com

The Actor’s Conservatory – Upcoming Show is ‘Tuck Everlasting’ Oct. 1-9 – tickets at getintotheact.org

Lewisville Lake Symphony – The Symphony Series debuts on Sept. 16 with Opera, at the Lewisville Grad Theater. The Chamber Series opens with the Bancroft String Quartet, Oct. 7 at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Tickets at lewisvillesymphony.org

Our Productions Theater Company/FMPAT – Their 2023 Play Readers Club will begin accepting script submissions through Oct. 31 for the December announcement of the selected playwrights for 2023. FMPAT is planning community Outreach activities this season. ourproductiontheatreco.org

The Cross Timbers Artist Guild will host their annual tour Nov. 13-14 with the opening reception on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 pm at ARThouse in Flower Mound. Artists who are members of the Guild display and sell their works at ARThouse. The reception is a great way to see the artists who will be participating in the 2022 tour. Free! crosstimbersarts.com

Mark your calendars and come enjoy the entertainment provided by local musicians and artists. It’s a new season. A perfect opportunity to do or experience something new, something bold, something beautiful. Welcome fall, and welcome back to the arts!

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.