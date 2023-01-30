The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces February 2023 events

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a free community service project, Kids Cookin’ for a Cause, during Second Saturday Family FunDay 1-3 pm Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Join The Arts & Science Center for its first [email protected] of the year featuring Damen Tolbert from 5-7 pm Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons must be 21 or older. Complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available.

Chicago native Damen Tolbert describes his sound as “a dynamic mix of old and new styles.” He takes cues from old and new-school R&B, hip-hop, and more. Tolbert is also a poet, arranger, and audio engineer.

ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 pm on the first Friday of each month with its long-running [email protected] concert series. Sponsored by MK Distributors.

CrEATe Lab: Winter 2023 Series — 1-3 pm Saturdays, Feb. 4-March 18, 2023

The Arts & Science Center’s hit healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for its winter 2023 series. Ages 10-17 can enjoy seven sessions from 1-3 pm Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, and March 4, 11, 18. . The cost is $35 for all seven sessions with half scholarships available.

The series continues ASC’s efforts to bring high-quality, low-cost cooking education to Southeast Arkansas. The theme for the winter 2023 series is “Cooking What We Grow & Growing What We Cook.” CrEATe Lab is in partnership with Kids Cook!, and is led by instructor Faith Anaya.

For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at [email protected] or call 870-536-3375. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call 870-536-3375.

ART Night On The BLOCK—4-7 pm Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

The public is invited to enjoy an evening of creative fun for all ages from 4-7 pm at The Arts & Science Center and The ARTSpace on Main.

ASC will celebrate three exhibitions during the event. “Becoming Once More” by artist Leah Grant will open at ASC’s home facility. At The ARTSpace, an opening reception will be held for “Spectrum Dynamic” by artist Caleb Weintraub and Dr. Dan Kennedy. A closing reception will be held for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff: Fine Arts & Design Department’s Seniors Austin Dunn and Zack Webb.

Renowned AfriCOBRA artist and Pine Bluff native Kevin Cole will be on site for a signing of his new book “Where Do We Go From Here?” from 4:30-6:30 p.m

Starting at 5:30 pm drop by The ARTSpace on Main for a happy hour info session presented by David Wayne Reed to learn about the Mid-America Arts Alliance’s new Catalyze grant program. The new Catalyze grant program combines money and mentorship to ignite change in the careers of individual artists. Catalyze Fellowships award $10,000 to twenty-five artists, who may choose how best to use the funding in support of their creative practices. The session is free. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/how-to-apply-yourself-catalyze-tickets-488939871317.

Closing Reception: University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition — 4-6 pm Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff: Fine Arts & Design Department’s 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition will close with a reception on Feb. 9 from 4-6 pm at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The exhibition is currently on view in the Kline Gallery. The exhibition features work by Seniors Austin Dunn and Zack Webb.

Dunn combines his photography skills with graphic design to create mock-up magazine covers to explore his personal horizon. Webb’s abstract paintings explore different elements of texture and tone, reflecting on personal instances that inspired him to try new things.

Silkscreen print “Bygone” will be on display alongside Fayetteville artist Leah Grant’s exhibition “Becoming Once More.” A free opening reception will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, Feb. 9.

Opening Reception: “Becoming Once More” by Leah Grant—5-7 pm Thursday, Feb 9, 2023

ASC will open its 2023 exhibition season with “Becoming Once More” by Fayetteville-based artist Leah Grant. The public is invited to a free opening reception from 5-7 pm Thursday, Feb. 9.

With a background in printmaking, Grant’s work recontextualizes her experiences by revealing and concealing the vulnerable parts of her identity to create new ones through the use of various collage techniques and images taken from a personal archive.

This exhibition is Sponsored by Simmons Bank and will remain on view through Friday, April 28. Reception libations will be Sponsored by MK Distributors. Gallery admission is always free.

Opening Reception: “Spectrum Dynamic” by Caleb Weintraub and Dr. Dan Kennedy—5-7 pm Thursday, Feb 9, 2023

ASC will host an opening reception of “Spectrum Dynamic”, a project by Indiana University’s Caleb Weintraub and Dr. Dan Kennedy from 5-7 pm Thursday, Feb. 9.

The two collaborated with staff and students at the College Internship Program in Bloomington, Indiana, an agency that assists young people on the Autism spectrum. Together they created a series of works comprising a series of dye-sublimation prints and an accompanying video that presents visual interpretations of motor stereotypes, sometimes termed stimming.

This exhibition will remain on view through Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The ARTSpace on Main, 627 S. Main St. Gallery admission is always free.

ASC will host Dance on Main with choreographer Gia Turner from 5:30-7 pm Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

This beginner-friendly class will cover the Fundamentals of stretching, dance terminology and technique. A different style will be taught each week: Hip-hop, jazz and contemporary. These fun aerobic sessions seek to inspire creativity, teach coordination, increase flexibility and more.

Dance on Main is part of ASC’s flexible pay program. The minimum fee is $5. For ages 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/dance or call 870-536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at [email protected]

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Kids Cookin’ for a Cause—1-3 pm Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Work alongside Kids Cook! Owner Faith Anaya to practice kitchen skills and prepare meals for those in need through ASC’s Kids Cookin’ for a Cause initiative. The event will be from 1-3 pm, Feb. 11, 2023. ASC will partner with Ambassadors for Christ (AFC) to distribute the meals throughout our community.

Kids Cook! is a Little Rock-based cooking school. Its mission is to teach a wide variety of kitchen skills and to provide children with hands-on kitchen experience. They promote nutritious, economical recipes and instill confidence in kids in an exciting, fun, safe environment. Founder Faith Anaya and her staff also lead the instruction of ASC’s nutritious cooking program CrEATe Lab.

For more information, contact ASC Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at 870-536-3375 or [email protected]

ASC’s Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. Family FunDay is Sponsored by The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Couples Yoga with Florence Love— 6-7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with certified yoga instructor FloEssence during Couples Yoga. The event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, from 6-7 pm at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. in downtown Pine Bluff. The cost is $25 per couple. Registration is required. Participants must be 18 or older to attend.

This workshop is inspired to create intimate connections with a sweetheart or dear friend and presents a novel way to connect on Valentine’s Day.

For more information, contact ASC Public Programs Coordinator Rachael Bynum at [email protected] To register, visit asc701.org/class/couples-yoga or call 870-536-3375.

ASC Presents “The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition” — 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18, and 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 19.

ASC opens its theater season with “The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition” at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. The production will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, and is Sponsored by Reliance Bank.

“The Play That Goes Wrong — High School Edition” is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields. It is directed by long-time ASC Veteran Jonathan R. Hoover.

Welcome to the production of “Murder at Haversham Manor,” put on by the very sincere but totally inept company of Actors of the Cornley Drama Society. An avalanche of disasters befalls the cast, including a ramshackle set, a leading lady with a concussion, and a corpse that can’t play dead. As the night wears on, this haphazard group of misfit actors struggle against a series of seemingly endless pitfalls to hilarious ends.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2023-season. For information, please contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at [email protected] or 870-536-3375.

Yoga in The Loft with FloEssence — 1:30-3 pm Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 pm during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Feb. 18. Cost is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Registration is required; sign up at asc701.org/yoga or call 870-536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga Mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at [email protected]

Sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.

Weave & Unwind Workshop with Morgun Henson — 10 am–2 pm Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Morgun Henson will teach the basic skills of Weaving during Weave & Unwind from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This class will teach participants how to create a wall hanging using Weaving techniques: tabby weaving, soumak, rya, and more.

The class is open to ages 21 and older, and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water, and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. The workshop is sponsored by MK Distributors.

Henson is a Lyon College Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also works at ASC as the communications and development coordinator.

Registration is required. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes, call 870-536-3367, or visit in person. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at [email protected] or 870-395-7059.

About ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, is Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. ASC presents programming in the visual arts, performing arts, and sciences through exhibits, performances, classes, and local partnerships. Gallery admission is free. ASC is open 10 am–5 pm Tuesday–Friday and 10 am–4 pm Saturday. In 2021, ASC opened two new facilities as part of its ARTx3 campus — The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, located at 623 and 627 S. Main St. For more information, visit asc701.org or call 870-536-3375 .

Support for ASC is provided in part by the ASC Endowment Fund, the City of Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission and the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Windgate Foundation, Ben J. Altheimer Foundation, Kline Family Foundation, Relyance Bank and Simmons Bank provide additional operating support.