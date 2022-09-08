The Arts Scene: Women Painters of Washington still thriving with new exhibit | Explore Yakima

As the Larson Gallery approaches its 75th year in 2024, I have been conducting a great deal of research on the early years of the gallery.

In its first season, in 1949-50, the gallery exhibited the Women Painters of Washington, a group that was founded in 1930 by six female artists: Elizabeth Warhanik, Dorothy Dolph Jensen, Lily Norling Hardwick, Myra Albert Wiggins, Anna B. Stone and Helen Bebb.

The founding members of the WPW joined together to overcome the limitations they faced as female artists and to stimulate artistic growth through fellowship. Their goal was to create an organization that would promote individual growth for female artists while at the same time nurturing a strong Fellowship among its members. Women Painters of Washington has worked diligently to create opportunities for artists and encourage creative expression for women. In its over 90-year history, the organization has had over 1,000 members, many of whom have had a significant impact on the contemporary art world in the US and abroad.

Women Painters of Washington currently has 200 active members throughout the state.

In the 1980s, the WPW started working on cultural exchanges and international exhibitions. The first was with Japan. Women exhibited in Kobe and Tokyo, and arranged for Japanese artists to show at the Frederick and Nelson Gallery in Seattle. Since then, WPW has had exhibits in Germany and Kuwait.

Starting in 1999 and going through the fall of 2000, Women Painters of Washington had exhibitions and exchanges with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. This led to a Residency for 35 artists from Washington state and Ireland at Centrum Arts Center in Port Townsend.

In 2015, during my tenure at the gallery, I held an exhibit of the Women Painters of Washington, and in 2020 the group contacted me to request another exhibit.

The result is that this Saturday, the Larson Gallery will open “Intersections,” a new exhibition of the Women Painters of Washington. This exhibit was curated by Monica Miller, executive director of Gallery One in Ellensburg.

It’s Thursday, Sept. 8, artist Susan Walker and curator Monica Miller will be speaking to the Yakima Rotary for their lunchtime program. From 3-5 pm Saturday, Sept. 10, the exhibit will open at the Larson Gallery with music by Jo-Anne Carlson. Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public. “Intersections” will continue through Oct. 22.