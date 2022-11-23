The Arts Scene: ‘We are surrounded by Tales and stories that enrich our lives’ | Explore Yakima

“Post Traditional” is an exhibit by artist Lee Sekaquaptewa, on display at Collaboration Coffee.

Sekaquaptewa says of this exhibit that it “is a reflection on my personal identity, teachings, beliefs and superstitions. We, as humans, take in a great deal of knowledge and wisdom through the guidance of parents and grandparents.”

Sekaquaptewa is an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, but also a descendant of the Navajo and Hopi peoples. Sekaquaptewa is the grandson of Marilyn J. Umtuch and Lee Umtuch, and Margaret Sekaquaptewa and Edward Sr. Sekaquaptewa. He is the son of Lis Umtuch and Joseph Sekaquaptewa.

Sekaquaptewa writes that he “is from a family of artists of varying media and creative outlets.” He studied and completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts at Washington State University, where he also studied music composition and piano.

Sekaquaptewa is a multimedia artist primarily working with Acrylic paint and digital media. His work explores a variety of ideas and interests with diverse style and technique. He is currently a full-time artist located in Pullman but has worked, lived and participated in galleries and exhibitions throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“We are surrounded by Tales and stories that enrich our lives,” he says, “Our understanding of our world, nature, morals and identity all collide into the human we are.”

Of his paintings, he writes, “These are some of the Greatest figures in our history: The Horned Owl of my dreams, but also a great disciplinarian and wisdom keeper. The Eagle is regarded as one of the most Sacred Birds and holds with it our idealized personas. The Salmon, a staple of our people here in the Columbia Plateau, the Rattlesnake that carries our prayers, and the Tortoise that carries our world on its back. The Magpies relaying information as they gossip between one another. All important, all necessary to illustrate and illuminate what it means to learn and grow — not only close to one another, but with ourselves, and within nature. There are stories for each, with valuable lessons.”

The exhibit “Post Traditional” will be on display through Sunday.