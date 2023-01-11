The Arts Scene: ‘Put a Bird On It’ exhibit takes wing | Explore Yakima

In the popular TV show “Portlandia,” characters Bryce Shivers and Lisa Eversman, played by Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, enter a shop and place pictures of Birds on items to, as Lisa says, “make it pretty.” Unfortunately for the shop owner, Chaos ensues, but “Put a Bird On It” has become one of the more popular skits in the series.

It was during the Art Works Northwest exhibit held in March and April that I noticed several artworks containing images of birds. While looking at these works, I thought of “Portlandia” and how fun it would be to have an exhibit with Birds as the major focus.

I contacted the artists from the Art Works Northwest exhibit as well as other artists I knew who use images of Birds in their two- and three-dimensional work, and asked them to be part of the exhibit. Over the next few months, other “bird” artists also contacted me when they heard about the exhibit.

At final count, 17 artists will be in the exhibit “Put a Bird On It”: Maja Shaw, Pam Sharp, John Barany, James Nelson, Jane Gutting, Bill Brennan, Kathy Gregory, Becky Wiseman, Susan Hahn, Beverly Eckmann, Deborah Ann, Larry Miller, Doug Lewis, Ana Li Gresham, Mike Hiler, Sally Green and Tami Grant.

As part of the exhibit, over 20 artists volunteered to create an artwork out of a plastic lawn flamingo. This idea arose during the 2022 Labor Day Yakima Artists’ Studio Tour, when I spent the day in the garden at Studio 909, two pink plastic Flamingos keeping me company. The resulting flamboyance of Flamingos will be auctioned off during the run of the exhibit to benefit Larson Gallery programming.

“Put a Bird On It” will open from 3-5 pm Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Larson Gallery and run through Feb. 25. Local falconers are expected to be present with live Raptors as part of the opening reception.

• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.