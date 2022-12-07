The Arts Scene: Leo Adams Featured in Boxx holiday show | Explore Yakima

The Boxx Gallery is celebrating its eighth holiday show, “The Joy of Community,” which includes the work of many local artists such as WD Frank, LeAnne Ries, Darcie Roberts, Brian Holtzinger and Rosalyn McWatters. This year’s show will also feature the work of Leo Adams.

This year Adams celebrates his 80th birthday. A member of the Yakama Nation, he is a painter and designer whose house overlooking the Yakima Valley has long been considered a Northwest treasure.

In 1962, when he was just 19, Adams received an Honorable mention at the Bellevue Arts and Crafts festival along with top Northwest artists of the day Wendell Brazeau (1910-1974), William Cumming (1917-2010), Alden Mason (1919- 2013) and Doris Chase (1923-2008). During the late 1960s and early 1970s, Adams lived in Seattle, showed his work at Richard White Gallery (later Foster/White), and was discovered by designer Jean Jongeward (1917-2000), who made the young artist’s paintings a signature element of her high-end interiors.

In 1970, Adams bought a parcel of land on the northern edge of the Yakama Reservation and began building a house. Constructed with modest means and salvaged materials, the building reflects the characteristics of the surrounding landscape and Adams’ creative imagination. Since 1972, he has lived, worked and exhibited his paintings there, and the house has been featured in many architecture and design publications and countless periodicals.

Although Leo Adams freely admits that he is most familiar with and most enjoys painting, he is also noted for his interior design. He is able to take the most common of materials — plywood, dried vegetation, rusty metal, any type of “found” object — assemble them in unusual ways, and create interior spaces that cannot be easily described in words.

Says Michelle Wyles, BOXX Gallery board president: “Leo is the most talented person I know. He sees the world in shapes, colors and dreams. His home is his palette and most-treasured medium. He distills the world down to only the important aspects — only the Absolute beauty of the Yakima hills, the shrub-steppe topography and the Yakama Nation. He is this Valley’s Treasure of our time. BOXX Gallery is honored to present a few of his latest pieces.”

The BOXX Gallery is open special hours in December: 11 am to 4 pm Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18, and 1-4 pm Fridays on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.